Jermaine Dupri Compares Touring Artists With No Hits to Waymo Passengers: 'Music Is the Driver'

Jermaine Dupri has shared that he thinks artists struggling to sell tickets should spend less time blaming the touring business and more time looking at the music they're making.

On Friday (October 2), the So So Def founder took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the current state of live music, arguing that artists need records people genuinely want to hear before expecting fans to show up for a concert.

"Why Y'all keep skipping around the real issue?" Dupri wrote. "Going on tour with no real hits, doing a show with subpar music, doesn't make people wanna come."

Dupri continued by stressing that music, not promotion, should remain at the center of an artist's success. "This is the MUSIC BIZ, not the marketing business, the music is the driver," he wrote, before ending with a jab at the current generation: "Most of these artist are in Waymo's."