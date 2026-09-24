Jermaine Dupri Shares Text Exchange With Bruno Mars After Catching His Show: ‘Should’ve Signed Me'

Jermaine Dupri is taking another round of ribbing over the superstar he passed on, and this time he handed over the evidence himself.

The producer reached out to Bruno Mars after catching his recent show, telling him the performance was "AMAZING!!!!!!" and following it with "F*CKING AMAZING !!!!!" Mars had a familiar answer ready.

"should've signed me," Mars wrote back, before adding, "appreciate you my brother."

Dupri did not argue the point. "I definitely should've signed you," he replied, then posted the Instagram exchange for everyone else to see.

The joke carries weight because of who is telling it. Dupri built So So Def Recordings into an Atlanta hip-hop and R&B force, launching Kris Kross, Xscape, Da Brat, Bow Wow and Jagged Edge.