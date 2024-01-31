Hit-Boy Goes off About Producers Not Getting Paid, Even for Hits

Hit-Boy has explained why he rarely works with other rappers these days while also highlighting how producers are constantly getting the short end of the stick.

During a recent appearance on BACKONFIGG, the Grammy Award-winner reflected on the process his fellow producers must go through to get proper credit on a song. According to Hit, the lack of acknowledgment producers get from artists has pushed him further away from working with rappers.

"Producers get played," He said. "I know some producers that's popping that's complaining about n***a albums that dropped months ago, that none of us got paid off of. These n****s is out here touring, making millions of dollars, bro, and we're trying to beg the label to pay us a measly, bullshit ass fee, and these n****s is using the song. Muthafuckers is producing it and getting millions of dollars a night to perform, and n****s gotta be in here scratching to survive and shit. That shit be wild."

"That's part of my shit too is like, you know, empowerment. That's why I'm going hard with the Big Hit shit, with my own shit. I just don't want to deal with it no more. A lot of muthafuckers act like they're cool, bro. I done gave n****s real hits that I can't even get ahold of. That shit weird to me personally. I done had back and forths with so many n****s, and a lot of n****s don't fuck with me because I keep it real, and I can't hold that in. I don't give a fuck who you are, bro."