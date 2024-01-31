Hit-Boy Goes off About Producers Not Getting Paid, Even for Hits

Hit-Boy has explained why he rarely works with other rappers these days while also highlighting how producers are constantly getting the short end of the stick.
During a recent appearance on BACKONFIGG, the Grammy Award-winner reflected on the process his fellow producers must go through to get proper credit on a song. According to Hit, the lack of acknowledgment producers get from artists has pushed him further away from working with rappers.
"Producers get played," He said. "I know some producers that's popping that's complaining about n***a albums that dropped months ago, that none of us got paid off of. These n****s is out here touring, making millions of dollars, bro, and we're trying to beg the label to pay us a measly, bullshit ass fee, and these n****s is using the song. Muthafuckers is producing it and getting millions of dollars a night to perform, and n****s gotta be in here scratching to survive and shit. That shit be wild."
"That's part of my shit too is like, you know, empowerment. That's why I'm going hard with the Big Hit shit, with my own shit. I just don't want to deal with it no more. A lot of muthafuckers act like they're cool, bro. I done gave n****s real hits that I can't even get ahold of. That shit weird to me personally. I done had back and forths with so many n****s, and a lot of n****s don't fuck with me because I keep it real, and I can't hold that in. I don't give a fuck who you are, bro."
Hit also shouted out Metro Boomin, and saluted him for all he's doing with his respective work.
"That's why it's dope what Metro Boomin just did with his album," Hit explained. "Having the right artists on there and fucking doing real numbers. That's a good push for producers, I'm in full support of that. Support of anybody who's trying to really let n***as know we are half of the song.
He added, "As much as you n***as want to discount it, go play your whole album n***a and strip the whole instrumentals, bro. Go play that for a crowd of muthafuckers. Strip every instrument, play your a capella. It ain't finna work. It ain't."
Over the last few years, Hit-Boy has worked with a handful of artists, including Nas, with whom he released six albums in three years, and his father, Big Hit, who dropped two projects in a month.