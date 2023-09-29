Hit-Boy Auctioning Off His Publishing in Travis Scott and Beyoncé's ‘Utopia’ Collab

Hit-Boy is putting a collaboration with Travis Scott and Beyoncé on the market.
The producer unexpectedly put up his 5 percent publishing share for the track “Delresto (Echoes)” from Scott’s Utopia album, featuring Beyoncé, on eBay. Also included in the sale is the AKAI keyboard used to create the beat.
The auction went live on Wednesday evening with a starting price of one cent. The bidding quickly intensified before capping at $15,000 three hours after the listing was published. The highest bidder stands at $15,100 at publishing time in a bid made on Friday (Sept. 29). Despite the high price tag, the listing's reserve has not been met. Meaning, that there's an undisclosed amount the auction has to reach before the item can officially be sold.
Although “Delresto” could be more lucrative in the long run, Hit-Boy seems to be more interested in cashing out as soon as he can. “It’s like, man, I already got this catalog that’s so crazy and I’m just building a whole new one right now so it’s never-ending,” he told TMZ.
Scott’s Utopia album topped the Billboard 200 album chart and went platinum not long after its release. Hit-Boy and Scott had previously worked together on their 2018 hit “SICKO MODE,” featuring Drake, which went diamond this year.
The move follows a growing trend of artists selling off the rights to their music. This year alone saw industry titans like Dr. Dre, Metro Boomin, and Nelly sell off their catalogs for hefty amounts. Other artists in the rap industry have followed suit. Katy Perry’s $225 million deal for her music rights made history as the biggest sale for a solo artist in 2023.
Hit-Boy recently released his sixth and final collaborative album, Magic 3, with Nas this month. He is now shifting his focus to his father Big Hit's debut solo album, The Truth Is In My Eyes, which is coming soon.