Hit-Boy Auctioning Off His Publishing in Travis Scott and Beyoncé's ‘Utopia’ Collab

Hit-Boy is putting a collaboration with Travis Scott and Beyoncé on the market.

The producer unexpectedly put up his 5 percent publishing share for the track “Delresto (Echoes)” from Scott’s Utopia album, featuring Beyoncé, on eBay. Also included in the sale is the AKAI keyboard used to create the beat.

The auction went live on Wednesday evening with a starting price of one cent. The bidding quickly intensified before capping at $15,000 three hours after the listing was published. The highest bidder stands at $15,100 at publishing time in a bid made on Friday (Sept. 29). Despite the high price tag, the listing's reserve has not been met. Meaning, that there's an undisclosed amount the auction has to reach before the item can officially be sold.