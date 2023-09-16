Nas Talks About Collaborating With Hit-Boy: 'We Can Definitely Go for More Albums'

Nas has revealed that he and Hit-Boy wouldn't have any problem making even more albums in the future.

On Saturday, the Queensbridge rap legend unleashed a video clip titled Nas & Hit-Boy Presents Magic 3: The Final Act, where the formidable duo reflected on the process of their latest effort, Magic 3. According to Nas, completing a six-album saga with a producer like Hit has shown him they could run it back if they want to.

"For me, there's an emotional moment because to complete something beyond what you thought you were even working on...we didn't know we'd do six albums," said Nas. "So to be at this point, it's satisfying, it's gratifying, it's a feeling of accomplishment on another level for myself as an MC, and I'm lucky enough to work with some of the greatest producers in the world."

He continued, "I've been blessed to be able to do that. To be able to do that and have the sixth album and to be complete in that, We can definitely go for more albums, easily."