Gordo Helped Put Drake on a Wave, Now He’s Trying to Put Us on to the Next One

Is there any Drake project that you’ll be involved with?

You got to ask him. You got to ask The Boy. He's begging me to get on my album, but I haven't decided yet.

The anniversary of Honestly, Nevermind is coming up. What comes to mind when you think back to that time when you and Drake worked on it?

I say this in the most unbiased way possible, because I'm a fan of music and I grew up listening to Drake—we all did. And obviously everyone has their own taste. I don't know how many people in here listen to house music, but there are a couple people who don't like house music and they're like, “This album's trash,” and I get it, if you don't like house music, you're going to think it's trash.Majority of the people that were open-minded all realized after the fact that that album was a great piece of work. You could run the album from the front to the end and it was one of the most cohesive albums he's dropped. It all sounded [like] one vibe, if you think about it. Obviously Views and Scorpion all had their own vibes, but you heard little different things from him.



At around this time of the year, everyone comes up [to me] and be like, “Damn, that album's actually really good when it's sunny outside.” You got to think about it, at that time when we made that album, I was living with him and I was also traveling a lot and he traveled. He went to Ibiza, and that's the thing, people be like, “This album is for if you were in Ibiza on a yacht,” and yeah a hundred percent. That's the type of vibe we was on, and a lot of people don't realize that because they don't ever experience that. But it's such a good album.

How do you think it’s aged over these last two years?

House music is bigger than it's ever been. Every single person has somewhat dropped an electronic record in the last two years. Think about it, after “Sticky” came out I remember everyone's like, “Why he ain't working with somebody from [Philadelphia] or [New] Jersey?” I'm like, I worked with somebody from Maryland. I grew up listening to Baltimore club classics, so I have all the right to make that stuff. But when “Sticky” came out, what happened after that? Everyone started dropping the Jersey Club songs, Baltimore Club songs, their bounce songs. What happened after that? You had [Lil Uzi Vert’s] “I Wanna Rock,” but everyone was like, “Yo, what is this?”



We all know that when Drake does something, everyone follows. Kanye does something, everyone follows. There's a couple people who when they do something, everyone follows. And that album, I feel like everyone ended up following, and people who don't know house music and don't know that type of vibe, especially the Afro-House vibe that was on that album, is the most popular shit out right now. We were way early on it and now I think people are going to appreciate it like 808s and Heartbreaks. People didn't get that when it first came out, and now they look back and it's like, “Wow, it started a whole wave.”

How have you and Drake’s creative process changed over the years? Is it true that his sleep schedule is all messed up?

Yeah, he doesn't sleep. I haven't slept. I was at his house and I had to leave in the morning and come here, and I haven't slept because he's a real night owl. He wakes up in the late afternoon and is just up until the morning. So it's the best time though. We just sit in the kitchen and we just talk and go over sounds and music.

Is Honestly, Nevermind 2 possible one day?

No, I don't think so because it's his own thing. I don't want him to do that again. I want him to evolve, but if you go back, he had songs with Black Coffee back in the day and he's been doing House vibes for a long time. But Honestly, Nevermind 2? I don't know, I don't want him to do that. Me personally, I don't want to do that. But if he wants to do it, that's on him.

What were your thoughts when Kendrick and Baby Keem used Drake’s “Sticky” flow and kind of interpolated the beat on the “Hillbillies”? Keem called the song a “Sticky Dub” when he shared it on Twitter.

It was just them paying homage. I try to take from other vibes and energies and make it my own, and they did that. They didn't sound anything like “Sticky,” it was just their version of a Jersey Club record and yeah, nothing more serious than that.



Did you see the clip of a DJ getting kicked out of club in Toronto for playing “Not Like Us?” As a DJ who plays for massive audiences, do you see yourself including that song into one of your sets?

I don't really play rap music at sets, so you probably wouldn’t hear it. Was that clip real? That's insane. Playing that song in Toronto, you're insane.

You’ve obviously known Drake for over a decade. If he tapped you for a beat for one of the disses, what would your response have been?

I'm not involved in any of that, but if he gives me a call, that’s my brother. I’ll answer it and I'll get him on the wave. And that's what people do. There's a lot of snakes out there, a lot of people who have just been waiting for the opportunity to say something, and when you cut the grass, you see the snakes. We saw a lot of that, and that's just how it is. That's how life is. I deal with it every day. He deals with it, everyone else deals with it. We just got to keep it pushing and create distance.

What does success look like to you?

I'm 33, and I've been doing this for 13, 14 years. I think that's it. Me still being around is a blessing and I'm just so grateful. Success looks like happiness. Success looks like hard work. Success looks like being able to come and do Complex. I think that is success in any way. Success could be personal success or business success, creating a business. If you have a brand that you created and people are buying it, that's success. There's just so many different types of success, but I think success to me looks like perseverance and happiness and doing a song with Sech and Nicki Nicole.