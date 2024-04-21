In another tweet, Glo wrote, "Whoever she is can't whoop me so I really dgaf." Following the posts, TMZ asked Lillard what he thought about Glo's advances, which he declined to speak about, saying, "No comment, my brother," back in March.

GloRilla will likely be paying attention to Dame this weekend when the Bucks take on the Indiana Pacers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first-round match-up. Lillard will be playing in his first playoff game with the Bucks after he was traded to the team from the Portland Trailblazers last September.

Lillard has yet to make it to the NBA Finals, and he's looking to turn that fortune around with his new team, the Bucks, who already won a title in 2021. In his playoff career, Lillard has averaged 25.7 points, 6.2 assists and 4.5 rebounds.