GloRilla Shoots Her Shot With Damian Lillard: 'I Want Him'

GloRilla shooting her shot comes not long after Lillard filed for divorce from wife Kay-La Lillard, with whom he shares three children. The former Portland Trail Blazers star filed for divorce on October 2 last year in Clackamas County, Oregon.

The couple met at Weber State University and married in September 2021. The reason for the divorce, per the filing, was "irreconcilable differences" that "caused the irremediable breakdown of their marriage." The news of his divorce arrived just days after he was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks after 11 years with the Blazers.

In an interview with Yahoo Sports earlier this month, Lillard said that he's found the divorce more difficult to deal with than his move to Milwaukee. "As much as I love basketball, and I love my job, I don't care about it more than I care about my kids. Of course you carry it with you," he said. "People say, ‘When I hoop I ain’t thinking about nothing,' but I’m not 21. I got three kids. I’m tight with my family and I’m going through a divorce."

GloRilla, meanwhile, announced last month that she decided to start 2024 by going 90 days without sex. However, it wasn't off to a great start. "Started my 90 day celibacy lil shit for new year's or wtv, I'm on da 9th day & my vision blurry af !!!!! Send help 😭," she tweeted near the start of January.