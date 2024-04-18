GloRilla Arrested on DUI Charge in Georgia

GloRilla was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence charge in Georgia early Tuesday morning.

According to a police report obtained by TMZ, officers pulled over GloRilla around 4 a.m. after she performed a U-turn on a red light. When authorities approached her vehicle, they allegedly smelled marijuana and alcohol coming from her vehicle.

The 24-year-old reportedly admitted to drinking prior to getting behind the wheel, but would not disclose how much she drank and insisted she was able to drive in her state.

GloRilla underwent a full field sobriety test and did not pass. She allegedly refused to submit to a breathalyzer test.