Damian Lillard’s Ex-Wife Responds to ‘Sister Wife’ GloRilla’s DUI Arrest: 'Free GloLillard'

It appears that Damian Lillard’s ex-wife, Kay’La feels a type of way about GloRilla.
On Wednesday, Kay’La Lillard took to her Instagram Story where she shared Glo’s mugshot, which came after the “F.N.F.” rapper was arrested earlier this week on a DUI charge.
“Free GloLillard,” Kay’La wrote, alongside a sideways crying laughing emoji. “#Sisterwife," she added.
Kay’La’s comments arrive after GloRilla expressed interest in Damian in February. The 24-year-old took to X, where she shared a photo of herself with Lillard at the 2024 All-Star Game in Indianapolis.
"Who n***a dis? Cause I want him #GetEmGlo," she wrote alongside the image. In a follow-up tweet, she added, "Whoever she is can't whoop me so I really dgaf."
Lillard later declined to discuss GloRilla’s remarks. “No comment, my brother,” he told TMZ paparazzi in March.
On Tuesday, GloRilla was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Georgia. According to the police report, she was pulled over at around 4 a.m. after making a U-turn at a red light. Officers said they smelled weed and alcohol in her car.
She reportedly confessed to drinking before operating her vehicle, though she wouldn’t share how much she drank and maintained that she was still able to drive. She subsequently didn’t pass a field sobriety test and allegedly refused the breathalyzer test.
She was taken into custody and later released on bond, after being charged with consumption of alcohol or possession of an opened alcoholic beverage container.