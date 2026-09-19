Duncan Sheik, ‘Barely Breathing’ Singer and ‘Spring Awakening’ Composer, Dead at 56

Sheik died as Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen and a new Off Broadway revival of Spring Awakening prepared to begin previews.

His 1996 breakout hit spent 55 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, while Spring Awakening won eight Tony Awards and helped launch Lea Michele, Jonathan Groff, and John Gallagher Jr.

Duncan Sheik, the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter behind “Barely Breathing” and Tony-winning composer of Spring Awakening, died at 56 after organ failure and cardiac arrest.

Duncan Sheik, the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter who found success in the '90s before becoming an acclaimed Broadway composer with Spring Awakening, has died. He was 56. Sheik died Thursday night (Sept. 17) at a Manhattan hospital, his mother, Suzanne Sheik, confirmed to the New York Times. His death came days after he was hospitalized in critical but stable condition. Reports citing his family said he died following organ failure and cardiac arrest. A statement shared on Sheik's Instagram account Friday (Sept. 18) confirmed his death and remembered his impact on music and theater. "It is with profound sadness that we confirm the passing of Duncan Sheik. The world has lost a singular talent, and deeply influential voice in music and theater," the statement read in part. "Duncan passed away last night surrounded by love."

Sheik first broke through as a recording artist with his self-titled 1996 debut album. Its biggest single, "Barely Breathing," reached No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remained on the chart for 55 consecutive weeks. The song also earned Sheik a Grammy nomination for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance. He ultimately released nine studio albums, but his career took a major turn when he moved into musical theater. Alongside lyricist and playwright Steven Sater, Sheik transformed Frank Wedekind's 1891 play Spring Awakening into a musical. After debuting Off-Broadway in 2006, the production moved to Broadway and went on to win eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Sheik won Tonys for Best Original Score and Best Orchestrations. The musical also helped launch the careers of Lea Michele, Jonathan Groff, and John Gallagher Jr. Michele paid tribute to Sheik by sharing footage of herself rehearsing "Mama Who Bore Me" while he played guitar.