Keri Hilson Explains How Grief After Her Father's Death Sent Her Down a 'Destructive' Path

Keri Hilson is opening up about the destructive path she found herself on after the death of her father during the COVID-19 pandemic. During an appearance on the Keep It Positive, Sweetie podcast with Crystal Renee Hayslett, the Grammy-nominated singer reflected on how overwhelming grief shaped her life during her hiatus from the music industry and led to unhealthy coping habits. Near the 48-minute mark in the video linked below, the “Knock You Down” singer admitted that losing her father sent her into a difficult period marked by heavy drinking, partying, and emotional eating.

“I had some destructive things too like during COVID when I did lose my dad, I picked up drinking and was just doing some destructive things in that phase and partying a lot," said the 43-year-old, before correcting herself and saying her partying phase actually began around 2016. Looking back, Hilson said she eventually realized just how serious her drinking had become. “I drank COVID away. I would wake up, pour a drink, [and] I was like 'Oh, I think this is alcoholism. Let me pull this back. This is alcoholism,'” she recalled. “I gained all that weight. I had eaten things I hadn't eaten since I was a kid." Elsewhere in the podcast, Hilson also described moments when she caught herself needlessly cooking in the middle of the night. “Like, 'You are not hungry. It's five o'clock in the morning. Why am I cooking?'" she said.