Here’s Why Fans Think Drake Shaded Ja Morant on His "Push Ups” Diss Track

Ja Morant was one of the many people who caught a stray in Drake's new diss song "Push Ups (Drop & Give Me Fifty)," and people believe it had something to do with a woman they both allegedly dated.

In his diss track, Drizzy had a bar reserved for the Memphis Grizzlies All-Star, referencing his griddy dance move and an issue between them that has Morant upset. "Shoutout to the hooper out here busting out the griddy. I know why you mad n***a I ain't even tripping," the 6 God rapped on the track.

The shot came out of left field, but people are speculating it's in response to a tweet that Morant posted in support of Metro Boomin and Future's We Don't Trust You collaborative album, which many believe has several shots aimed at The Boy. "Stay on dat side," Morant tweeted in response to Metro tweeting "once you pick a side stay there.."

One person tweeted that Drake and Morant both dated Johanna Leia, the mother of Charlotte Hornets guard Amari Bailey. Back in 2021, Drake was seen hanging out with Leia on the sidelines of Bailey's games at Sierra Canyon School.