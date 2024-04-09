Tennessee Judge: Ja Morant Acted in Self-Defense During 2022 Pickup Game Altercation

Ja Morant got let off the hook during a civil suit that took place this week.

According to ESPN's Baxter Holmes, on Monday, the Memphis Grizzlies point guard was given a self-defense ruling from a July 2022 altercation, in which he punched 17-year-old Joshua Holloway outside of his home during a pickup game. Allegedly, Holloway grew frustrated after losing to Morant multiple times, resulting in hitting the NBA star in the face after making a one-handed pass. In a previous report, Holloway alleged that Morant punched him a dozen times before entering his home to retrieve a gun.

Holloway also accused Morant's friend, Davonte Pack, of stepping in to punch him, in which Pack was arrested for misdemeanor assault, a charge that was later dismissed. Morant also filed a defamation lawsuit, claiming that Holloway "intentionally" threw the ball at him to cause the altercation.