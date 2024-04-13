50 Cent Shares His Thoughts on Alleged Drake Diss Track: 'Got Smoked by a Light Skinned… LOL’

50 Cent caught wind of the leaked Drake diss track that surfaced on Saturday, April 13, and took to social media to share his reaction to the explosive song.
"All you 🥷🏾’s got smoked by a light skinned Ni66a," 50 wrote in response to the diss, which takes aim at Kendrick Lamar, Metro Boomin, and others. "😳🤭LOL YALL BETTER GET HIGH AS A MOTHER FVCKER AND COME UP WITH SOMETHING!"
The diss track, which hasn't been confirmed as being real by Drake or his camp as of this writing, had fans debating if the song was AI-generated or the real thing. In any case, it caused a stir on social media with fans dissecting (AI?) Drake's bars.
Of particular note were Drake's lines about Kendrick, a sampling of which you can read below:
You better do that motherfuckin' show inside the bitty
Maroon 5 need a verse, you better make it witty
Then we need a verse for the Swifties
Top say drop, you better drop and give 'em fifty
Pipsqueak, pipe down
You ain't in no Big Three, SZA got you wiped down
Travis got you wiped down, Savage got you wiped down
Like your label, boy, you in a scope right now
And you gon' feel the aftermath of what I write down
I'm at the top of the mountain, so you tight now
Just to have this talk with yo' ass, I had to hike down
Big difference between Mike then and Mike now
What the fuck is this, a twenty-V-one, n***a?
What's a prince to a king? He a son, n***a
Outside of Kendrick and Metro (who gets told to "shut yo ho ass up and make some drums"), Drake also sent shots at Future, The Weeknd, and Rick Ross.
Take a listen to the alleged diss track, which is supposedly titled “Push Ups (Drop & Give Me Fifty),” below.
This post will be updated.