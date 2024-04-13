50 Cent Shares His Thoughts on Alleged Drake Diss Track: 'Got Smoked by a Light Skinned… LOL’

The diss track, which hasn't been confirmed as being real by Drake or his camp as of this writing, had fans debating if the song was AI-generated or the real thing. In any case, it caused a stir on social media with fans dissecting (AI?) Drake's bars.

Of particular note were Drake's lines about Kendrick, a sampling of which you can read below:

You better do that motherfuckin' show inside the bitty

Maroon 5 need a verse, you better make it witty

Then we need a verse for the Swifties

Top say drop, you better drop and give 'em fifty

Pipsqueak, pipe down

You ain't in no Big Three, SZA got you wiped down

Travis got you wiped down, Savage got you wiped down

Like your label, boy, you in a scope right now

And you gon' feel the aftermath of what I write down

I'm at the top of the mountain, so you tight now

Just to have this talk with yo' ass, I had to hike down

Big difference between Mike then and Mike now

What the fuck is this, a twenty-V-one, n***a?

What's a prince to a king? He a son, n***a

Outside of Kendrick and Metro (who gets told to "shut yo ho ass up and make some drums"), Drake also sent shots at Future, The Weeknd, and Rick Ross.

Take a listen to the alleged diss track, which is supposedly titled “Push Ups (Drop & Give Me Fifty),” below.