Music

Drake DMs Fan Who Breaks Down “Family Matters” to His Girlfriend

The rapper encouraged the creator to keep posting breakdowns once his new album drops.

Drake with a beard and wearing a black leather jacket is smiling and looking to the side in a crowded setting.
(Photo by Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images)

Drake surprised a fan this week after sending a direct message to a creator whose viral videos break down the rapper's lyrics and rap feuds for his girlfriend.

The interaction surfaced online after Dylan Garcia shared a screenshot of a message from Drake, who appeared to acknowledge Garcia’s content and encourage him to continue posting, hinting that Iceman is on the way.

"New breakdowns coming Dylan," the message read.

Garcia has gained attention on social media for a series of short videos titled "Explaining Drake beefs to my girlfriend." In the clips, the creator sits in a car with his girlfriend while walking her through the background and meaning behind Drake's lyrics and ongoing rap rivalries.

Garcia reacted to Drake's message by posting the screenshot to his Instagram story along with three freezing-face emojis in reference to the rapper’s highly anticipated album.

In one of the most recent videos, Garcia explains lines from Drake's diss track "Family Matters," which targets several rappers, including Kendrick Lamar, amid their widely discussed feud. The clip shows Garcia carefully breaking down the lyrics and context of the song while his girlfriend listens from the passenger seat.

The message also comes as Drake continues teasing new material. The rapper has been hinting at his forthcoming project, which would follow his 2023 solo album For All the Dogs and his 2024 joint project with PARTYNEXTDOOR titled $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.

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