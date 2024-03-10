Doja Cat Announces She Deactivated Her Instagram Account

Doja Cat has announced she is deactivating her Instagram account after receiving some negative messages.

Over the weekend, the singer left a comment under an Instagram post where she explained that she was leaving the platform in order to remove any negativity from her life. According to Doja, a few comments that she received affected her and she had to do something about it.

"Hey I'm gonna deactivate because I'm not really feeling this anymore," she wrote. "You guys take care of yourselves. I like coming here to find inspo and see people being creative but I just feel ike this is getting ot be too much. The way I'm spoken to on here and treated makes me have fucked up thoughts. Please watch how you talk to and about people on the internet. Bye."