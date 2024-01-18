Doja Cat’s Brother Is Accused of Knocking Her Teeth Out, Abusing Mother in Restraining Order Request

Doja Cat’s mother Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer is seeking a restraining order against her son, and wants her superstar daughter to get protection from him as well.

TMZ reports that Sawyer filed legal documents alleging 30-year-old Raman Dalithando Dlamini has abused his mother as well as Doja Cat, birth name Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini.

The outlet says Doja has allegedly “had her teeth knocked out by Raman” and gotten cuts and bruises from his physical abuse. He’s also accused of stealing and destroying property belonging to Doja, being "very degrading and demeaning” verbally, and leaving the 28-year-old "Paint the Town Red" artist feeling “unsafe and traumatized."

Sawyer alleges she was physically abused and threatened by Dlamini "multiple times over the past year, claiming the most recent incident happened earlier this month,” per TMZ.

A judge has reportedly granted Sawyer court-ordered protection “pending a hearing for a permanent restraining order.” It’s not the first time she’s gotten one against him, but the previous order has expired.

Doja Cat will be required to make her own filing if she wants legal protection from her brother. She hasn't yet commented on the matter on her Instagram or Twitter.

The Scarlet MC was announced this week to be one of Coachella 2024's headliners, alongside Tyler, the Creator, Lana Del Rey, and a reunited No Doubt.

If you or someone you know is suffering abuse, help is available via the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or through chat and text via thehotline.org.