Doja Cat Has Fans Asking Questions After Perplexing 'No One Is in Charge' Video

Doja Cat has fans pondering many of life’s biggest, most essential questions thanks to a 24-second video she shared to social media. “No one is in charge,” the Vie artist said in the brief video shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday (March 1). After delivering the message straight into the camera, Doja is seen making a series of comical noises using her hand and the back of her knee. For the caption, Doja opted to simply restate the video’s message, writing, “No one is in charge.”

Given the characteristic lack of additional context, fans were quick to make efforts toward dissecting the intentions behind the message on their own. Expectedly, this led to attempts to link its true meaning to the recent plethora of troubling global developments, or at the very least, to a broader existential malaise.

Doja later chimed back in to respond to a fan who argued “it’s always about farts” when reacting to the video. “That’s what it all comes down to,” she said in her endorsement of this particular mini-theory.

Vie, Doja’s fifth studio album, debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 albums chart last September. The 80s-inspired album, featuring lead single “Jealous Type,” will be taken back out on the road later this month with Tour Ma Vie shows set for Kigali and Pretoria. The tour picks back up from there in May, including stops in Dublin and London, before making its way to the U.S. at the top of October.

As some fans have started to theorize, the latest instance of Doja successfully perplexing the masses could be a sign that something new, or at the very least previously unreleased, is imminent.