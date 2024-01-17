Conductor WIlliams Explains How He Produced Drake's "Stories About My Brother"

Conductor Williams went on YouTube to reveal how he produced Drake's "Stories About My Brother" off the deluxe edition of the rapper's latest album For All The Dogs.

The producer shared a video explaining how the record came together, giving fans a little insight into his friendship with Drake. According to Williams, he had previously worked on the beat for "8am in Charlotte" when things started to pick up between him and the 6 God.

"By this time, I had built a working relationship with him at least enough to kind of understand what he wanted," Williams said. "The things that he liked, where he was at, and the first thing that I noticed and learned about working with Drake is that he is a crafts person."

Williams continued, "And also a person of the arts. That was the main bond. The main bond is the arts; the main bond is that I've developed a craft that I love and work inside a craft that I love, and he has too, and the respect was mutual in that way and he made it so comfortable for me to be myself to where I start sending him the the ideas that I've always had."