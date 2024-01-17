Drake Criticizes Media for 'Cashing Out on Negativity' and 'Discouraging the Youth'

Drake says the current state of media has young people feeling discouraged “from finding their way more now than ever.”

The criticism from Drizzy arrived alongside the sharing of a clip taken from a 2014 Nick Saban press conference. In the clip, an extended version of which is available below, the recently retired University of Alabama head coach and all-around legend of college football reflected on his stance when it comes to giving players second chances. When sharing the clip to Instagram, Drake used the moment to share his thoughts on “calculated” noise.

“Journalistic world cashing out on negativity and discouraging the youth from finding their way more now than ever... the noise is all calculated keep pushing forward,” the “Summer Games” sequel denier wrote.