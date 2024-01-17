Drake Criticizes Media for 'Cashing Out on Negativity' and 'Discouraging the Youth'

Drake says the current state of media has young people feeling discouraged “from finding their way more now than ever.”
The criticism from Drizzy arrived alongside the sharing of a clip taken from a 2014 Nick Saban press conference. In the clip, an extended version of which is available below, the recently retired University of Alabama head coach and all-around legend of college football reflected on his stance when it comes to giving players second chances. When sharing the clip to Instagram, Drake used the moment to share his thoughts on “calculated” noise.
“Journalistic world cashing out on negativity and discouraging the youth from finding their way more now than ever... the noise is all calculated keep pushing forward,” the “Summer Games” sequel denier wrote.
In December 2014, Saban, then just one year removed from his Alabama Sports Hall of Fame induction, referenced former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad, whom he coached during his pre-Tide years at Michigan State. In 1993, Muhammad received a 90-day sentence for a probation violation, with Saban opting to keep him on the team. The clip goes viral almost annually, with Muhammad himself having previously spoken out about its sustaining popularity.
"A guy makes a mistake. Where do you want him to be?" Saban told reporters in the oft-referenced clip. "You want him to be in the street or do you want him to be here graduating?"
In the clip, Saban pointed to how both sports journalists and college officials were quick to call for punishment in such instances instead of allowing for growth.
It's not clear what spurred Drake to share the clip this week though comments from Yasiin Bey about the For all the Dogs creator have generated discussion as to what constitutes hip-hop.
"Drake is pop to me," Bey said while speaking to Recho Omondi onThe Cutting Room Floor. "In the sense, like, if I was in Target in Houston and I heard a Drake song... It feels like a lot of his music is compatible with shopping... Or, you know, shopping with an edge in certain instances."
Drake seemingly caught wind of the remarks and replied via his IG account, writing, “What Umi say again? Lemme shine my light king, don’t change up now,” referencing the artist formerly known as Mos Def's 1999 song "Umi Says."
In other news, Drake and J. Cole’s Big as the What? Tour is set to kick off early next month following a recently announced delay. The tour is a sequel, of sorts, to Drake and 21 Savage's It's All a Blur outing in 2023.