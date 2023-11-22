Drake Is At His Best When Responding To Criticism With Bars

“To all the ladies wondering why Drake can’t rap like that same old guy, it’s cause I don’t know how anymore,” Drake raps on “The Shoe Fits.” This opening bar sounds like a direct response to the “old Drake” expectations that For All The Dogs set for itself during its rollout. The track is still riddled with increasingly immature diary entries directed toward women in the first verse, but Drake balances the scales by telling a story in the closing verse about a man losing his ex to James Harden. This equal-opportunity pettiness is so hilariously devious that it makes these “harsh truths” come across more creatively rather than simply bitter like many of the songs on For All The Dogs.



The shots he sends on Scary Hours Edition are also more direct. Much like on the first Scary Hours, Drake isn’t scared to send another jab at Pusha T. On “Wick Man,” he references Push’s “tick, tick, tick” bar from “The Story of Adidon" about Noah “40” Shebib and flips it on him. He also finds time to respond to Joe Budden’s FATD criticism on “Stories About My Brother,” when he raps “Imagine us getting our validation from an ex-musician searching for recognition.”



But even amidst the slick disses and petty raps, Drake still finds time to go a little deeper, questioning religion after the loss of someone close to him. “Living for right now cause I really think that heavens a front/Nadia died in Dubai, I waited for her spirit to come by for like 17 months/That shit didn’t visit me once,” he raps on “Wick Man.” On the same song, he also touches on still dealing with different complexities about his mixed heritage when he says, “White America said I’m becoming a threat/Black America love to remind me what mama look like, as if I’d ever fuckin forget/I'm never enough.” Drake very rarely speaks on racial politics of any kind, so this is the type of openness that makes the Scary Hours deluxe an enhancement.



Rap commentary is cyclical when it comes to Drake in recent years. He’ll drop an album that doesn’t please his entire fanbase, the reviews will reflect that, and then he returns shortly after with a vengeance like John Wick. Honestly Nevermind wasn’t for everyone; then he dropped Her Loss. Drake isn’t rapping like a different person on Scary Hours, but where he croons through his boastfulness on the first edition, here he lays out his current disposition in plain terms. “Humble back in 2012, now I give arrogant bars,” he raps on “Stories About My Brother.”



Despite dropping four albums in a two-year span, For All The Dogs: Scary Hours Edition is the most energized and creative Drake has sounded in a while. If this is truly “the storm before the calm,” as he says on “Stories About My Brother,” then the “golden age” of the Drake era might have a few more years left.