Charli XCX Shares Ridiculous List of Marketing Ideas From Label Including Releasing Sex Tape, Shoplifting

Charli XCX refuses to give in to the marketing ideas that her record label pitched her.
The singer-songwriter took to Instagram this week, where she posted a list "marketing ideas" that she claims were sent to her "last week."
The list consisted of wild ideas including "Charli gets her nipples pierced at Claire's," "Charli Leaks a Sex Tape," and "Winona Moment." For the latter pitch, which references actress Winona Ryder being arrested for shoplifting in 2001, bullet points for the idea read "Charli gets caught shoplifting at a mall and leaks the CCTV footage," and "Position it carefully so we 'steal' from a bran [sic] Charli is planning on collaborating with later on."
XCX also accompanied the post with a TikTok of herself and some famous friends reading the pitches, including Bottoms actress Rachel Sennott.
This wouldn't be the first time that XCX has called out her label. In 2022, she posted a TikTok captioned “When the label asks me to post my 8th tiktok of the week,” although she later clarified that it was a joke, claiming that she was "lying for fun."
XCX was recently speculated to be a songwriter for Britney Spears' rumored tenth album, which Spears vehemently denied. In March, the 31-year-old will be honored at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards, where she'll receive the Powerhouse Award.