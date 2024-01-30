Charli XCX Shares Ridiculous List of Marketing Ideas From Label Including Releasing Sex Tape, Shoplifting

Charli XCX refuses to give in to the marketing ideas that her record label pitched her.

The singer-songwriter took to Instagram this week, where she posted a list "marketing ideas" that she claims were sent to her "last week."

The list consisted of wild ideas including "Charli gets her nipples pierced at Claire's," "Charli Leaks a Sex Tape," and "Winona Moment." For the latter pitch, which references actress Winona Ryder being arrested for shoplifting in 2001, bullet points for the idea read "Charli gets caught shoplifting at a mall and leaks the CCTV footage," and "Position it carefully so we 'steal' from a bran [sic] Charli is planning on collaborating with later on."