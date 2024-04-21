Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ Is Projected to Be Biggest Opening Week of Her Career

Taylor Swift's new album, The Tortured Poets Department, is projected to have a historic first week on the charts.

According to HITS Daily Double, Swift's new album is projected to move over 2 million units in its first week, which will be the biggest debut of her career. The album is also expected to bring in 800 million first-week streams, a first-week streaming record that Drake's Scorpion has held for almost six years.

Swift's album also set a global record for Spotify, with 314 million listens on release day. It is her seventh album to debut with over 1 million units and the third to hit 1.5 million units.

Swift officially released the album on April 19, but surprised fans with an Anthology edition of the project, which she said is actually "a secret double album" on Instagram. The full tracklist comes with 31 songs.

In the song "So High School," Swift alludes to her relationship with Travis Kelce, and one of the lyrics has fans scratching their heads. During the bridge, Swift sings, "You know how to ball, I know Aristotle/ Brand new, full throttle/ Touch me while your bros play Grand Theft Auto."

"So High School" is the second song on The Tortured Poets Department that mentions Kelce, after the love song "The Alchemy." The couple were first romantically linked in mid-September 2023, and Travis's brother Jason confirmed their union just days later. Swift would then be seen at NFL games, including Super Bowl LVIII.