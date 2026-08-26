Music

Charlamagne Slams Celebrity Dolly Parton Tributes: 'Sick of People Making People's Death About Them'

The Breakfast Club host argued that tributes should celebrate Parton instead of personal interactions.

Charlamagne tha God in a black jacket and Dolly Parton in a sparkling dress, both smiling at separate events.
(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images), (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)

Charlamagne tha God has an issue with the way some celebrities are paying tribute to Dolly Parton following her death.

During Wednesday's episode of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne criticized the tendency to focus tributes on personal encounters with someone who has died rather than celebrating that person's life and legacy.

"I'm sick of people making people's death about them," Charlamagne said. "It's all about the interaction you had with the person as opposed to celebrating the person and their life."

Co-host Loren LoRosa pushed back slightly.

"I can understand what you're saying,” she began. “But what if [a reaction like that] is to show the character of the person that people might not always know? Because I've never interacted with Dolly Parton."

Charlamagne acknowledged that he hadn't crossed paths with Parton either, but argued that plenty was already known about the country music legend's generosity.

"I've never interacted with her either, but I'm very aware of all the charity work she did, especially in and around Nashville," he responded.

Parton died Tuesday at 80 following a brief battle with cancer. Her team said she "departed her Earthly life" at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center while surrounded by loved ones. Her family plans to hold a private service and has asked fans to donate to her Imagination Library free book gifting program instead of sending flowers.

Despite his criticism of how some people approached their tributes, Charlamagne also took time to honor Parton and emphasized how rare her cultural reach was.

"There are stars that have their niche followings, but then there are stars that transcend every race, every demographic, every age," he said. "Dolly Parton was one of those stars."

Parton's death prompted an outpouring of tributes from Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Eminem, Katy Perry, Jane Fonda and many others.

Beyoncé, who worked with Parton on Cowboy Carter, praised her influence and generosity.

"You taught so many lessons on how to be uniquely oneself," Beyoncé wrote. "I am grateful for your art, your heart, your generosity, your humor, your entrepreneurship."

Swift remembered Parton as "dazzling" and "the gift that kept on giving," while Parton's 9 to 5 co-star Lily Tomlin shared a photo of the pair accompanied simply by, "No words..."

Parton's nephew Bryan Seaver also reflected on her legacy, saying, "She never saw a door she couldn't open, and the doors she opened made and changed history."

Meanwhile, Dollywood remained open Wednesday in accordance with Parton's wishes. The upcoming Broadway musical Dolly: A True Original is also still scheduled to begin previews December 7 before officially opening on January 19, which would have marked Parton's 81st birthday.

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