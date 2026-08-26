Dolly Parton Reportedly Died of Cancer, Hospitalized Days Before Her Death

UPDATE 8/25 8:19 PM ET: Dolly Parton died from age 80 after a brief battle cancer, her representatives confirmed on Tuesday (Aug. 25).

Per TMZ, she died surrounded by loved ones at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Her death was reportedly sudden, even to loved ones who knew she was facing health issues.

Read the original story below.

Dolly Parton was hospitalized just days before her death.

As reported by TMZ, the country music icon was admitted to Nashville’s Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Thursday night (Aug. 27) due to kidney and autoimmune issues.