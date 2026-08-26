Music

Dolly Parton Reportedly Died of Cancer, Hospitalized Days Before Her Death

The 10-time Grammy winning country music icon died on Tuesday morning.

Dolly Parton with blonde hair, wearing a white outfit, against a black background.
Image via Jason Kempin/Getty Images

UPDATE 8/25 8:19 PM ET: Dolly Parton died from age 80 after a brief battle cancer, her representatives confirmed on Tuesday (Aug. 25).

Per TMZ, she died surrounded by loved ones at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Her death was reportedly sudden, even to loved ones who knew she was facing health issues.

Read the original story below.

Dolly Parton was hospitalized just days before her death.

As reported by TMZ, the country music icon was admitted to Nashville’s Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Thursday night (Aug. 27) due to kidney and autoimmune issues.

The outlet reports that she passed away on Tuesday morning (August 25) at age 80.

The news of her death was announced by her nephew and head of security, Bryan Seaver, in a video shared to her Instagram.

“Dolly called me and said she wants to rest in a beautiful bed of plush cotton because after a life wearing heavy rhinestones, she finally deserves to be comfortable and have some rest,” Seaver said in the video. “Rest in peace, Aunt Dolly and Granny Gigi. May God bless Dolly Parton and may God bless you all. She will always love you.”

In a video shared to her Instagram account in May, Parton said her immune and digestive systems “got all out of whack” over the past few years.

The singer sent a statement to People on Friday (August 21), Parton admitted that she didn’t pay attention to her health issues while watching over her husband Carl, who died in March 2025 at age 82.

This story is being updated.

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