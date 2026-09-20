Jordan Brand Hits the Weight Room With New Strength Line of Gym Equipment

Prices run from about $25 to $1,750, and the full collection launches Oct. 13 through Nike Strength and participating Dick’s Sporting Goods stores.

The roughly dozen-piece collection spans dumbbells, kettlebells, barbells, benches and a half rack, with Air Jordan 3 Elephant Print, Air Jordan 7 outsole patterns and other sneaker-inspired details.

Jordan Brand is entering the strength-training market with Jordan Strength, a premium equipment line for professional facilities and home gyms.

Jordan Brand is taking its performance legacy beyond the basketball court with the launch of Jordan Strength, a new collection of premium training equipment designed for everything from professional facilities to home gyms. The brand unveiled the collection Sept. 15 at Athletic Gaines, the Beverly Hills training facility operated by performance coach Travelle Gaines.

Jordan Strength features roughly a dozen pieces of workout equipment, including bumper plates, dumbbells, kettlebells, barbells, curl bars, change plates, an adjustable bench and a soft plyometric box. The collection also includes a half rack with built-in storage, along with accessories such as collars, J-Cups and storage shelves. Prices range from approximately $25 for smaller accessories to $1,750 for the half rack. Jordan Brand also made sure its sneaker DNA carried over into the weight room. The equipment comes in the familiar black, red and cement color scheme, with several pieces incorporating design elements pulled directly from classic Air Jordans.

The Air Jordan 3's signature Elephant Print appears across dumbbells and weight plates, while the outsole pattern from the Air Jordan 7 can be found on structural bases. The Air Jordan 4's recognizable lace wing also inspired hardware details throughout the collection. Additional references include recurring "23" branding and nods to the championship seasons from Michael Jordan's six NBA titles. Even the soft plyo box gets the Jumpman treatment, with a design that resembles a Jordan sneaker box. The collection also connects back to Jordan's own approach to training. Strength work became an increasingly important part of his routine during the late 1980s as he worked to build enough muscle to withstand the physical defense he faced from teams such as the Detroit Pistons without sacrificing his athleticism. Portland-based Dimension 6 Fitness is designing and manufacturing Jordan Strength under license. The company already has a similar arrangement behind Nike Strength equipment. Jordan Strength follows Nike's entry into the training-equipment business in 2023. The company has since expanded the category through retail and gym partnerships in the U.S. and internationally.