Sneakers

Jordan Brand Hits the Weight Room With New Strength Line of Gym Equipment

The new collection brings Air Jordan-inspired details to weights, racks, benches, and more.

Storefront with the Jumpman logo, showcasing sneakers and apparel. People walk by outside.
(Photo by Cheng Xin/Getty Images)

Key Takeaways

  • Jordan Brand is entering the strength-training market with Jordan Strength, a premium equipment line for professional facilities and home gyms.
  • The roughly dozen-piece collection spans dumbbells, kettlebells, barbells, benches and a half rack, with Air Jordan 3 Elephant Print, Air Jordan 7 outsole patterns and other sneaker-inspired details.
  • Prices run from about $25 to $1,750, and the full collection launches Oct. 13 through Nike Strength and participating Dick’s Sporting Goods stores.

Jordan Brand is taking its performance legacy beyond the basketball court with the launch of Jordan Strength, a new collection of premium training equipment designed for everything from professional facilities to home gyms.

The brand unveiled the collection Sept. 15 at Athletic Gaines, the Beverly Hills training facility operated by performance coach Travelle Gaines.

Jordan Strength features roughly a dozen pieces of workout equipment, including bumper plates, dumbbells, kettlebells, barbells, curl bars, change plates, an adjustable bench and a soft plyometric box. The collection also includes a half rack with built-in storage, along with accessories such as collars, J-Cups and storage shelves.

Prices range from approximately $25 for smaller accessories to $1,750 for the half rack.

Jordan Brand also made sure its sneaker DNA carried over into the weight room. The equipment comes in the familiar black, red and cement color scheme, with several pieces incorporating design elements pulled directly from classic Air Jordans.

The Air Jordan 3's signature Elephant Print appears across dumbbells and weight plates, while the outsole pattern from the Air Jordan 7 can be found on structural bases. The Air Jordan 4's recognizable lace wing also inspired hardware details throughout the collection.

Additional references include recurring "23" branding and nods to the championship seasons from Michael Jordan's six NBA titles. Even the soft plyo box gets the Jumpman treatment, with a design that resembles a Jordan sneaker box.

The collection also connects back to Jordan's own approach to training. Strength work became an increasingly important part of his routine during the late 1980s as he worked to build enough muscle to withstand the physical defense he faced from teams such as the Detroit Pistons without sacrificing his athleticism.

Portland-based Dimension 6 Fitness is designing and manufacturing Jordan Strength under license. The company already has a similar arrangement behind Nike Strength equipment.

Jordan Strength follows Nike's entry into the training-equipment business in 2023. The company has since expanded the category through retail and gym partnerships in the U.S. and internationally.

The move also gives Jordan Brand another avenue beyond its traditional sneaker, apparel and streetwear businesses, bringing the Jumpman directly into the strength-training market.

The complete Jordan Strength collection is scheduled to launch Oct. 13 through Nike Strength and participating Dick's Sporting Goods locations.

Related Stories

'Oreo' Air Jordan 6
Sneakers

'Oreo' Jordan 6, Vandy the Pink x Asics, and Other Sneakers Releasing This Week

The 'Oreo' Air Jordan 6 headlines this week's best releases.

Victor Deng47 days ago
'Space Jam' Air Jordan 9
Sneakers

'Space Jam' Jordan 9, Adidas Anthony Edwards 3, and Other Sneakers Releasing This Week

The 'Space Jam' Jordan 9 headlines this week's best releases.

Victor Deng5 days ago
Every Air Jordan from 1 to 40, Ranked
Sneakers

Every Air Jordan From 1 to 41, Ranked

Complex ranks the best Air Jordan sneakers of all time ranging from 1985's Air Jordan 1 to 2026's Air Jordan 41.

Zac Dubasik20 days ago

Trending

1
MusicEd Sheeran Apologizes to Families for Israel-Palestine Speech After Getting Emotional Onstage
2
MusicEd Sheeran Removes Second Concert Stage, Says He's 'Afraid of What Might Happen'
3
StyleKim Kardashian Debuts as Law Roach's Newest Client in Vintage Yves Saint Laurent
4
MusicMarc Lamont Hill Questions Ed Sheeran Crying on Stage: ‘The Question Is Why'
5
MusicJhené Aiko Earns First No. 1 Album With ‘Westside Whimsy’: Here Are the Numbers
6
LifeFrankie Muniz Posts Selfie With Estranged Wife and Son After Saying He Hit 'Rock Bottom'

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App