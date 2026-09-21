Akon’s Giant Bubble Crowd-Surfing Stunt Goes Wrong in Front of 40,000 Fans

The singer climbed into a massive transparent orb during his Friday night performance at Bishkek Arena in Kyrgyzstan, where he attempted to roll across the crowd. But instead of keeping Akon floating above them, the crowd struggled with the ball's weight as it began sinking into the packed fan zone.

According to local outlet Open.kg, the situation created enough commotion that there were concerns about a possible stampede. The music was temporarily stopped as security personnel stepped in to prevent things from getting out of control.

Members of the security team managed to guide the ball back toward the stage and safely remove Akon from the crowd. The singer appeared to take the mishap in stride, laughing about the incident before continuing his performance.

Several women who attended the show told Open.kg that many of the female fans underneath the ball weren't strong enough to keep the large zorb, and Akon inside of it, in the air.

The Sept. 18 concert drew a massive crowd, with approximately 40,000 people attending the show, according to AKIPress. The Bishkek City Department of Internal Affairs reportedly deployed roughly 2,500 police officers for the event.

The performance was part of Vi Fest and also fell on Akon and Ne-Yo's Nights Like This 2026 global tour. The two artists have been sharing the stage for a show built around their respective catalogs, including hits such as Akon's "Smack That" and "Lonely" and Ne-Yo's "So Sick" and "Closer." German rapper Nana also performed after Busta Rhymes, who was initially advertised for the event, did not appear.