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Karol G Grabbed by Fan Who Rushed the Stage at Toronto Concert

The Colombian singer kept performing without interruption after security removed the man.

Karol G performs at Rogers Stadium on July 29, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario.
Jeremychanphotography via Getty Images

During her concert at Rogers Stadium in Toronto on Wednesday (July 29), Karol G almost got interrupted after a fan rushed the stage and attempted to grab the microphone from her.

As first caught by TMZ, footage shared on social media showed a fan in an orange top attempting to interrupt the concert. After briefly dancing with her while holding her hand, the fan then appeared to get closer to the Colombian superstar and take the microphone out of her hand. Just as the situation appeared as if it could go south, security swooped in, physically restrained the man, and took him off the stage.

Despite the fan rushing her, Karol G didn’t let the moment get in the way of her performance, the latest stop on her global stadium tour, Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour. In fact, she didn’t miss a beat and just kept singing the whole time. She has not publicly commented on the incident as of this writing.

During the same concert, Drake made a surprise appearance as an attendee. The Canadian superstar even appeared on the venue’s massive stage-side screen at one point, emoting for the camera.

Karol G recently announced that her new album, No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto, is scheduled to drop next Friday (August 7). The record serves as a follow-up to her 2025 album, Tropicoqueta, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart and received a nomination for Best Pop Album at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards.

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