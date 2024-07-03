50 Cent on Ice Cream Truck Prices Skyrocketing: 'What Happened to $1.25... This Can’t Be Right'

The menu included classic ice cream offerings such as ice cream bars, cones, sandwiches, and popsicles ranging from $4 to $5.

According to Forbes contributor John Jennings, many consumers still find prices to be high despite a significant decline in inflation from 9.1% in June 2022 to 3.2% in March 2024. He notes that inflation is a measure of the rate with which prices increase, not the absolute price level; so once prices rise, they tend to remain elevated.

Additionally, Jennings says that individuals experience the effects of inflation differently depending on their consumption patterns, with cost of some consumer categories, like education and medical expenses, seeing higher inflation rates.

Personal circumstances, such as housing and commuting habits, can also influence how consumers feel inflation. The psychological focus on price increases for frequently purchased goods like gas—or maybe even ice cream, in Fifty’s case—might make some people overlook items that haven’t seen a price hike or that may have become even cheaper.

This isn’t the first time the “Candy Shop” rapper has expressed ice cream truck nostalgia.

“I will never forget the excitement of the ice cream truck is coming growing up, but 🤷🏽‍♂️when there was no money that was the worst shit!,” Fifty wrote in a tweet shared in May 2022.

Worst shit, indeed.