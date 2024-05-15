50 Cent Trolls Jay-Z Again: ‘He Ain’t Coming Outside Till This Sh*t With Puff Blow Over’

50 Cent thinks Jay-Z is hiding somewhere amid Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal issues.
The 48-year-old rapper never misses an opportunity to speak his mind on social media, even if it means trolling literally anyone. Fifty’s latest victim is none other than his longtime rival, Jay-Z, 54.
The Roc Nation founder has been an elusive figure for the past several years but has made high-profile appearances at the Grammys or alongside his wife, Beyoncé. However, Fifty seems to think that his silence and distance is intentional in light of 54-year-old Diddy’s ongoing sexual assault cases.
“Jay in hibernation he ain’t coming outside till this shit with puff blow over, no brunch, no lunch, No dinner. LOL 😆,” wrote Fifty on his Instagram on Wednesday. “IM ALL YOU GOT IM OUTSIDE !”
The Get Rich or Die Trying rapper is referring to Hov’s infamous Roc Nation Brunch. The iconic event had been held before the Grammy’s annually since 2011, with a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 pandemic. This year it was abruptly canceled in February with no explanation, according to Page Six. However, Jay and Beyoncé still made some facetime at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy gala that weekend.
Unrelated to Fifty’s post, Jay-Z’s annual Philadelphia-based Made in America Festival was also canceled in April for the second year in a row. Per Billboard, the fest began in 2012 and its organizers promised an “exciting return” for an unspecified date in the future.
This isn’t the first time Fifty has trolled Jay over his silence regarding Diddy’s recent legal issues.
"Anybody seen Jay LOL 😆😆😆puff said the 🥷🏾 ain't answering his phone. LOL," Fifty wrote on Instagram in March.
In a second post, he added, "Here is jay z last reported seen waving at puffy jet 🛬 LOL.”
Jay-Z has not been accused of any wrongdoing. Fifty’s post allude to online conspiracy theories in the wake of the case against Diddy.