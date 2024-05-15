50 Cent Trolls Jay-Z Again: ‘He Ain’t Coming Outside Till This Sh*t With Puff Blow Over’

“Jay in hibernation he ain’t coming outside till this shit with puff blow over, no brunch, no lunch, No dinner. LOL 😆,” wrote Fifty on his Instagram on Wednesday. “IM ALL YOU GOT IM OUTSIDE !”

The Get Rich or Die Trying rapper is referring to Hov’s infamous Roc Nation Brunch. The iconic event had been held before the Grammy’s annually since 2011, with a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 pandemic. This year it was abruptly canceled in February with no explanation, according to Page Six. However, Jay and Beyoncé still made some facetime at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy gala that weekend.

Unrelated to Fifty’s post, Jay-Z’s annual Philadelphia-based Made in America Festival was also canceled in April for the second year in a row. Per Billboard, the fest began in 2012 and its organizers promised an “exciting return” for an unspecified date in the future.

This isn’t the first time Fifty has trolled Jay over his silence regarding Diddy’s recent legal issues.

"Anybody seen Jay LOL 😆😆😆puff said the 🥷🏾 ain't answering his phone. LOL," Fifty wrote on Instagram in March.