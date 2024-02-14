Shaq Tells Kanye to 'Stop B*tchin and Snitchin,' Says He Was Waiting for Ye to 'Say Something Smart' at Super Bowl

Shaquille O’Neal came for Kanye West on Instagram before changing his mind and doubling back.
A screenshot from Akademiks shows Shaq taking to Ye’s IG comments, where he accused the Vultures rapper of avoiding him at the Super Bowl on Sunday.
“Who cares stop bitchin and snitchin,” Shaq wrote. “I kno u saw me at the Super Bowl i was waiting for u to say something smart. Man up. Nobody wanna see u cryin, man up lil boy.”
Shaq’s remarks were in response to a post Yeezy made about Dov Charney, the founder of American Apparel.
“Dov Charney is my brother and me and my wife’s business partner,” West wrote in all caps. “When Jamie Salter and everyone else wouldn’t take my calls, he let me sleep at his factory. Dov Charney, Jonah Hill, and Jon Rafman are three people who inspired my apology.”
At the time of this writing, none of Kanye’s posts contained the aforementioned caption. It might have been his post that included a screenshot of Charney’s Wikipedia page since it appears that the caption was edited.
“Never turn your back on people who were there for you when everyone else had their backs turned,” the caption says.
Shaq and Ye have traded shots before. In 2022, the pair sparred over anti-Semitic comments Kyrie Irving made on social media. Ye slammed Shaq for doing business with Salter, who is the founder of Authentic Brands Group, which encompasses Forever 21, Nautica, Reebok, and more. Shaq told West to mind his business.