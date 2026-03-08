Music

Papoose Disses 50 Cent By Bringing Up His Ex: 'Mad 'Cause Diddy Hit'

Fif, of course, responded.

50 Cent and Papoose
(Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for E11EVEN)/(Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Papoose/Wynn Records )

50 Cent has responded to Papoose for dropping a brief diss to him set to “Many Men.”

Fif, clearly not taking Papoose seriously, took to Instagram with some words, and an offensive slur, directed towards him.

“Im sorry no response to retarded ass rappers who can’t write a hit to save their lives 👀moving right along short bus shorty. LOL,” wrote Fif.

Papoose’s minute-long diss hit Fif with some serious disrespect — calling all of his music after 2003’s Get Rich or Die Tryin’ “wack,” and also saying the person who shot him nine times should have used a different (presumably better) gun.

At one point, Papoose even brings up Fif’s ties to Daphne Joy, the model with whom he shares a son.

Years after her relationship with 50 ended, Joy was rumored to be dating Diddy. She was also accused of being a sex worker paid by Diddy in a lawsuit against the mogul by producer Lil Rod, a claim she denied.

Mad cause Diddy hit, you a jerk for that/ Diddy clapped them cheeks so loud, the neighbors heard the slap,” rapped Papoose.

Papoose and Fif’s beef didn’t just start out of nowhere. The two have been going at it since January, when 50 Cent shared a video that imposed Papoose and his partner Claressa Shields’ faces on the two lead characters from the 1976 film Emma Mae.

“You can’t just go around putting your hands on people,” wrote Fif with the post, seemingly referring to Papoose assaulting comedian Gerald Huston after he called Shields “Serena Williams.”

Papoose fired back by reminding Fif of his beef with the hosts of the Let’s Rap About It podcast.

“No No No stop deflecting Curtis,” he wrote. “The world is STILL waiting for ya response to Fab & them. You from southside do something ? Fight or flight ? Holla if you need a ghostwriter Champ… I mean Chump!”

Days later after Papoose dropped a video of himself rhyming in a track that seemingly dissed Fif, the latter responded with a post captioned, "WTF I can’t get jiggy wit this shit. 😆LOL Y’all TRASH! Make one song that can sell and I’ll come play. Y’all still trying to sell music right ?"

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