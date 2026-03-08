Papoose Disses 50 Cent By Bringing Up His Ex: 'Mad 'Cause Diddy Hit'

50 Cent has responded to Papoose for dropping a brief diss to him set to “Many Men.” Fif, clearly not taking Papoose seriously, took to Instagram with some words, and an offensive slur, directed towards him.

“Im sorry no response to retarded ass rappers who can’t write a hit to save their lives 👀moving right along short bus shorty. LOL,” wrote Fif. Papoose’s minute-long diss hit Fif with some serious disrespect — calling all of his music after 2003’s Get Rich or Die Tryin’ “wack,” and also saying the person who shot him nine times should have used a different (presumably better) gun.

At one point, Papoose even brings up Fif’s ties to Daphne Joy, the model with whom he shares a son. Years after her relationship with 50 ended, Joy was rumored to be dating Diddy. She was also accused of being a sex worker paid by Diddy in a lawsuit against the mogul by producer Lil Rod, a claim she denied. “Mad cause Diddy hit, you a jerk for that/ Diddy clapped them cheeks so loud, the neighbors heard the slap,” rapped Papoose. Papoose and Fif’s beef didn’t just start out of nowhere. The two have been going at it since January, when 50 Cent shared a video that imposed Papoose and his partner Claressa Shields’ faces on the two lead characters from the 1976 film Emma Mae. “You can’t just go around putting your hands on people,” wrote Fif with the post, seemingly referring to Papoose assaulting comedian Gerald Huston after he called Shields “Serena Williams.”