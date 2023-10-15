50 Cent Responds to Jada Pinkett Smith Admitting to Selling Drugs as a Teen: ‘Free Will Smith’

50 Cent is coming to Will Smith's defense amid Jada Pinkett Smith's recent admission that she sold drugs as a teenager.

Earlier this week, Jada spoke to People magazine about her experience being a young drug dealer.

“I knew that anything that I needed was something I needed to provide for," Jada shared. "I decided to sell drugs.”

“Growing up, the drug dealers were the ones that had affluence," she added. "That’s what we readily saw as success. And so for me, considering my circumstances at the time, my mother was not doing well. She was a high-functioning heroin addict. We didn't have the things that we should have. The home we lived in was not taken care of.”

On Saturday, Fif took to social media and posted a photo of the actress with a news headline that read, "Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she sold a lot of crack as a teenager.”

"Alright enough is enough," 50 wrote. "Free Will Smith. WTF is going on."