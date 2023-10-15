50 Cent Responds to Jada Pinkett Smith Admitting to Selling Drugs as a Teen: ‘Free Will Smith’

50 Cent is coming to Will Smith's defense amid Jada Pinkett Smith's recent admission that she sold drugs as a teenager.
Earlier this week, Jada spoke to People magazine about her experience being a young drug dealer.
“I knew that anything that I needed was something I needed to provide for," Jada shared. "I decided to sell drugs.”
“Growing up, the drug dealers were the ones that had affluence," she added. "That’s what we readily saw as success. And so for me, considering my circumstances at the time, my mother was not doing well. She was a high-functioning heroin addict. We didn't have the things that we should have. The home we lived in was not taken care of.”
On Saturday, Fif took to social media and posted a photo of the actress with a news headline that read, "Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she sold a lot of crack as a teenager.”
"Alright enough is enough," 50 wrote. "Free Will Smith. WTF is going on."
50's comments come days after Pinkett revealed in an interview with Today that revealed that she and Will made the decision to separate back in 2016, telling Hoda Kotba that the two have been living “completely separate lives” since then.
“Why it fractured, that’s a lot of things,” Jada said. “I think by the time we got to 2016 we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both kind of still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.”
On Sunday, Will Smith appeared to address his wife's recent comments in an Instagram post. "Notifications off," he captioned a video of himself taking a nap on a boat.