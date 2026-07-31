Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Will Always Remind Me of Billy Batts's Death in 'Goodfellas'
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When Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, a good spot of tailoring allowed his arm to the full range of graceful motion from his hip to Rock's cheek.melvinbackman
Chris Rock has been testing out new material about the Oscars slap ahead of his live Netflix special, and an 'Emancipation' joke has drawn swift criticism.Joe Price
Pop Culture
Golden Globes 2023: Eddie Murphy Pokes Fun at Oscars Slap, Rihanna Laughs at Joke About New Album
With their return to the broadcast arena on Tuesday night, the Golden Globes provided no shortage of top-tier watercooler moments, The Slap jokes included.Trace William Cowen
Pop Culture
Ja Rule Reacts to Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Amid Dave Chappelle’s Joke About Rapper Resurfacing
Ja Rule's reaction to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock came as fans on Twitter revisited Dave Chappelle's joke involving the rapper and his response to 9/11.taramhdvn