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Will Smith on the right, wearing a black cap and jacket, speaking into a microphone. Tony Rock on the left with sunglasses and headphones.
Pop Culture

Chris Rock's Brother Tony Calls New Will Smith Album 'Piece of Sh*t' and 'Trash,' Refuses to Listen

Don't expect Tony Rock to find anything to love off Will's 'Based on a True Story.'

Trace William Cowen473 days ago
Chris Rock in a tuxedo with a bow tie, wearing glasses, smiling at an event with a bright background.
Pop Culture

Chris Rock on Possibly Hosting the Oscars Again After Slap: ‘I Live in Forgiveness’

The actor-comedian teased a third time as Academy Awards host after being slapped by Will Smith in 2022.

Jaelani Turner-Williams516 days ago
Split image. Left: Jimmy Kimmel in a suit. Center: Will Smith in a decorative jacket. Right: Kanye West wearing sunglasses and a black shirt.
Pop Culture

Jimmy Kimmel Jokes Will Smith Should’ve Slapped ‘Rodent’ Ye at the Grammys: 'All Would Be Forgiven'

During his opening monologue, the late-night host suggested that Smith slapping Ye could reverse his 10-year ban at the Oscars.

Alex Ocho543 days ago
Will Smith smiling, wearing a black jacket with decorative embellishments, at the 2025 Grammys.
Pop Culture

Will Smith Honors Quincy Jones in First Award Show Appearance Since Oscars Slap

Smith introduced tribute performances by Cynthia Erivo, Lainey Wilson, Stevie Wonder, and Janelle Monáe.

Alex Ocho544 days ago
Michael Blackson wearing a patterned outfit and hat sits on a couch. Will Smith poses in a white shirt, beige pants, sunglasses, and gold chain on the red carpet
Pop Culture

Michael Blackson Hasn't 'Gotten Over' Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock and Says '50 Percent' of Comedians Feel the Same

Blackson claims many stand-up comics take issue with Smith slapping Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards.

Jaelani Turner-Williams772 days ago
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Pop Culture

Mark Ruffalo on Popping Channing Tatum’s Eardrum Filming ‘Foxcatcher’: 'He Did Ask Me to Slap the Sh*t Out of Him’

Tatum previously revealed his co-star popped his eardrum filming a scene in the 2014 wrestling movie co-starring Steve Carell.

Joe Price967 days ago
Marlon Wayans is pictured with a beverage
Pop Culture

Marlon Wayans on Will Smith and Chris Rock Seeing His Slap-Focused Stand-Up Special: 'I’m Not Afraid'

Marlon goes deep on the Oscars slap in his new stand-up special, using the widely discussed slap as a starting point to address a number of issues.

Trace William Cowen1247 days ago
The Slap is seen taking place at Oscars
Pop Culture

Academy Has ‘Whole Crisis Team’ Ready for 2023 Oscars Following Will Smith Slap

This year's Oscars ceremony, set for next month, is the first since the 2022 edition during which Will Smith slapped Chris Rock over a Jada joke.

Trace William Cowen1255 days ago
Will Smith at the 94th Annual Academy Awards
Pop Culture

Will Smith Appears to Reference Oscars Slap in New TikTok

In a video shared on TikTok, Will Smith appears to poke fun at the infamous moment at last year's Academy Awards in which he slapped Chris Rock.

Brad Callas1256 days ago
Will Smith and Tyrese are pictured on the red carpet in 2008
Pop Culture

Tyrese Says He’s ‘Still Team Will Smith,’ Calls Actor His ‘Biggest Influence’

Notably, Tyrese's latest public praise for Will Smith follows jokes at Tuesday's Golden Globes about The Slap, including from host Jerrod Carmichael.

Trace William Cowen1298 days ago
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Johnny Depp is pictured in a court photo
Pop Culture

Google’s 2022 Year in Search: Johnny Depp, Will Smith, Chris Rock Among Top Trending People

As we send off another uniquely challenging year here on Earth, Google has released the 2022 edition of its annual Year in Search retrospective.

Trace William Cowen1333 days ago
Will Smith appears on FOX 5
Pop Culture

Will Smith 'Completely Understands' If Audiences Aren't Ready to See His New Movie After Oscars Slap

Will Smith is opening up ahead of the release of his new starring vehicle 'Emancipation,' which marks the actor's first film since the infamous Oscars slap.

Brad Callas1342 days ago
This is a photo of Antoine Fuqua.
Pop Culture

Antoine Fuqua on Whether Will Smith's Slap Impacted Plans to Release Slavery Drama 'Emancipation'

Director Antoine Fuqua spoke about the upcoming historical film 'Emancipation' starring Will Smith and whether his infamous Oscars slap impacted the release.

Eric Diep1355 days ago
Kevin Hart appears on REVOLT's 'Drink Champs'
Pop Culture

Kevin Hart on His Appreciation for Will Smith Despite Slap: 'The World Should Step Out of it and Let Them Recover'

"People make mistakes, and from mistakes they should be allowed time to f*ckin’ recover," Kevin Hart said in a new appearance on 'Drink Champs.'

Brad Callas1405 days ago
Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock 2016 Oscars
Pop Culture

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle Joke About Both Being Assaulted Onstage and Will Smith's 'Very Strange Choice'

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle both joked about Will Smith and their respective onstage assaults during the first overseas stop of their joint tour.

tara mahadevan1429 days ago
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