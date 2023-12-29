Jermaine Jackson Faces Lawsuit for Alleged 1998 Sexual Assault and Battery

A woman has filed a lawsuit against Jermaine Jackson, accusing him of sexual abuse, sexual assault, sexual battery, negligence and rape stemming from an alleged encounter in 1988.

According to court documents obtained by People, Rita Barrett claims Jackson showed up at her home unannounced in or around the spring of 1988 and forced himself inside her residence. Jackson then allegedly sexually assaulted Barrett with "force and violence" and left when he was "satiated."

Barrett had known Jackson for several years through "professional and personal connections" prior to the alleged incident.

Barrett alleges she informed Motown Records founder Berry Gordy of the alleged sexual assault the next day, but he allegedly "withheld and concealed the acts." She suspects Gordy failed to act because he was "in a business and/or management relationship" with Jackson at the time.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Jackson was married to Gordy's daughter Hazel from 1973 to 1988.

Barrett claims Jackson, Gordy and "others in the business relationship" coordinated a cover-up to "prevent disclosure of information relating to the abuse for the purpose of profit and preservation of reputation."

Barrett states in her suit that the alleged incident caused "severe emotional, physical, and psychological injury, including humiliation, shame, guilt, economic loss, economic capacity, and permanent emotional distress."

Jermaine L. Jackson Music Productions, Inc. and Work Records, Inc. were also named in the lawsuit.

"This is about her power and the declaration of it when she learned something could be done under the law, and she found the strength and support to find us and is now standing up for herself and others," her attorney Jeff Anderson said in a statement.