Memphis Bleek on Jay-Z Bringing Out Michael Jackson at Summer Jam 2001, Says He Wasn't Allowed to Look MJ in the Eyes

During an appearance on Drink Champs, Memphis Bleek recalled the time Jay-Z brought out Michael Jackson as a special guest at 2001 Summer Jam and was advised not to look in the popstar's eyes.

In a preview of the episode shared by one of the podcast's hosts N.O.R.E. on Twitter (formerly X), he said it was "ill" when MJ was brought out but the situation came with some bizarre requirements. "Rest in peace to the GOAT of the GOATs... Mike came through, right—listen, if you wasn’t with Hov you had to turn around and face the wall,” he said. "His security guards came in before he came in they like this: ‘Everybody who don’t got the Jay-Z pass.’ Like, I’m with the family. You had to have that pass."

He said that MJ's security team made everyone face the wall to avoid eye contact. "G, they was making n****s turn up face the wall like it was the pat-down on the block. Like, everybody because Mike didn’t want eye-to-eye contact. Nobody [could] look him in his eyes," he shared. "Me, I gotta see Mike. So I’m looking at everybody in the hallway facing the wall like, ‘These n****s is bugging.'"