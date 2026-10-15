Zara Larsson Continues 'Midnight Sun' Streak With "Blue Moon" Video

Zara Larsson shines in the dark in the music video for her latest Midnight Sun single “Blue Moon.”

While Larsson’s fifth album was released last September, the Swedish pop singer has continued the LP’s rollout, with “Blue Moon” marking the fourth single. Similar to the album’s title track, the song has an electropop and New Jersey drill-influenced production courtesy of Margo XS, MNEK and Zhone. Upon its release, Midnight Sun peaked at No. 36 on the Billboard 200 following a No. 119 debut.

“Blue moon is one of my favorite songs, midnight suns sister, and she deserves love and care poured into her,” Larsson wrote in an Instagram post to celebrate the video’s release. “Let’s spread the blue moon propaganda and show the world what is achievable with a dream and faith in yourself!”

The video finds the singer in, among other places, a motel parking lot, a bus station, and even writhing on top of a billboard. Along the way, she transforms into a fairy and a mermaid. Check it out below.