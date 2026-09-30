Zara Larsson Says She Wants to Collab With Karol G

During the VIP pre-show soundcheck ahead of her Tuesday, Sept. 29 concert at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles , a fan shouted out a question about working with the Colombian superstar.

Zara Larsson says she would “love” to collaborate with Karol G .

“Zara, can we expect a collab with Karol G?” the fan asked.

“Oh, I would love!” Larsson answered. “Of course!”

Later that evening, she brought out Sexyy Red to perform "Looking For The Hoes (Ain't My Fault)," dancing along at the side of the stage while the crowd roared.

Larsson previously collaborated with another Colombian music icon, Shakira. The two joined forced in a reworked version of Larsson’s “Eurosummer,” which appeared on her remix album Midnight Sun: Girls Trip.

For her ongoing Midnight Sun Tour, Larsson plays her second Greek Theatre night on Wednesday (Sept. 30) before bringing the tour to Asia, Australia, and New Zealand in October.