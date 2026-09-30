Music

Zara Larsson Says She Wants to Collab With Karol G

The Swedish pop star named the Colombian superstar as someone she wants to work with.

Split image. Left: Zara Larsson wears a colorful beaded top. Right: Karol G in a gold outfit singing into a mic.
Gus Stewart/Redferns; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

Key Takeaways

  • Zara Larsson said she would “love” to collaborate with Karol G when a fan asked during her VIP soundcheck at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre.
  • Later that night, Larsson brought out Sexyy Red to perform “Looking For The Hoes (Ain’t My Fault)” as the crowd roared.
  • Larsson previously teamed with Shakira on a reworked “Eurosummer” for Midnight Sun: Girls Trip, while both she and Karol G continue their respective tours.

Zara Larsson says she would “love” to collaborate with Karol G.

During the VIP pre-show soundcheck ahead of her Tuesday, Sept. 29 concert at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, a fan shouted out a question about working with the Colombian superstar.

“Zara, can we expect a collab with Karol G?” the fan asked.

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“Oh, I would love!” Larsson answered. “Of course!”

Later that evening, she brought out Sexyy Red to perform "Looking For The Hoes (Ain't My Fault)," dancing along at the side of the stage while the crowd roared.

Larsson previously collaborated with another Colombian music icon, Shakira. The two joined forced in a reworked version of Larsson’s “Eurosummer,” which appeared on her remix album Midnight Sun: Girls Trip.

For her ongoing Midnight Sun Tour, Larsson plays her second Greek Theatre night on Wednesday (Sept. 30) before bringing the tour to Asia, Australia, and New Zealand in October.

Meanwhile, Karol G is deep into her own stadium run with her Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour, which kicked off in late July and is scheduled to wrap up its North American leg in Dallas, Texas on October 15.

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