Zara Larsson Cancels Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Concert

Key Takeaways
- Zara Larsson says she will no longer perform at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Dec. 3 after fans raised concerns about the UAE’s alleged involvement in Sudan’s war.
- Larsson said skipping the show aligns with her for “many different personal reasons beyond politics,” while stressing that no individual represents their government.
- Ticketmaster and the Yasalam concert page still listed her alongside Lewis Capaldi, and Larsson suggested she may release a fuller statement.
Zara Larsson says she will no longer perform at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after fans urged her to reconsider the appearance over concerns about the United Arab Emirates' alleged involvement in the war in Sudan.
The Swedish pop star revealed her decision in the comments of an Instagram post after a fan wrote, "Please read about what UAE is doing to Sudan then cancel your Abu Dhabi show."
Larsson responded simply, "I will not be going to Abu Dhabi," alongside a heart emoji. The comments were later deleted. Larsson had been scheduled to perform alongside Lewis Capaldi on Dec. 3 as part of the Yasalam After-Race Concerts at Etihad Live on Yas Island.
Larsson later elaborated on the decision, explaining that her choice wasn't based solely on politics.
"I wanna perform and spread joy and music for people in every country, because no single person is their government," she wrote. "I've met so many wonderful people from every corner of the world and I know this to be true in my heart."
She continued, "Maybe it came off as a impulsive response to a comment, but I have spent some time thinking about everything and decided that to not do the show aligns with me the most right now, for many different personal reasons beyond politics."
Her decision followed growing pressure online from people calling attention to the war in Sudan and allegations that the UAE has provided support to the Rapid Support Forces. The Emirati government has denied allegations that it supports the RSF.
Larsson's announcement hasn't yet been reflected across the event's official ticketing pages. As of Saturday, Ticketmaster still listed her alongside Capaldi for the Dec. 3 concert, while the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix's Yasalam page also continued to advertise her as one of the weekend's performers.
The broader concert lineup includes Imagine Dragons, The Chainsmokers and The Script, with performances scheduled throughout Grand Prix weekend.
Larsson also indicated that a more formal explanation could be coming. After her comments began circulating, she floated deleting them and releasing "a better statement soon."