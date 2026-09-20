Zara Larsson Cancels Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Concert

Zara Larsson says she will no longer perform at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after fans urged her to reconsider the appearance over concerns about the United Arab Emirates' alleged involvement in the war in Sudan.

The Swedish pop star revealed her decision in the comments of an Instagram post after a fan wrote, "Please read about what UAE is doing to Sudan then cancel your Abu Dhabi show."

Larsson responded simply, "I will not be going to Abu Dhabi," alongside a heart emoji. The comments were later deleted. Larsson had been scheduled to perform alongside Lewis Capaldi on Dec. 3 as part of the Yasalam After-Race Concerts at Etihad Live on Yas Island.

Larsson later elaborated on the decision, explaining that her choice wasn't based solely on politics.

"I wanna perform and spread joy and music for people in every country, because no single person is their government," she wrote. "I've met so many wonderful people from every corner of the world and I know this to be true in my heart."