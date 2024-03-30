Yung Miami is finally breaking her silence amid the piling allegations against herself and her ex Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs .

The City Girls rapper was named in the lawsuit filed by producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones. In addition to all of the allegations against Diddy, Jones alleged that Yung Miami, born Caresha Brownlee, was employed as a sex worker for Diddy and also transported 'pink cocaine' (a combination of cocaine and ecstasy) for the mogul.

"Y'all be going for ANYTHING," Caresha tweeted earlier this week.

An X user then responded, "you for that 250K a month," referencing a $250,000 monthly allowance that Yung Miami allegedly received from Diddy. In the court filing, Jones claimed that the rapper and 50 Cent 's ex-girlfriend, Daphne Joy , were both "paid a monthly fee to work as Mr. Combs' sex workers."

"Based on information and belief, they received payment via wire transfer from Robin Greenhill," the lawsuit continued.

But Caresha denied the alleged allowance, responding to the X user.

"Something that the internet made up and yall ran with it!!!" she tweeted. "N***as don't even pay that for child support why tf would a n***a ever pay me $250k for. FOR WHAT??"