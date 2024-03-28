JT Shuts Down Troll Insinuating She’s Part of Yung Miami ‘Pink Cocaine’ Accusation: 'Stop Playing With Me!'

JT fired back when a user on X accused her of doing cocaine.

After allegations surfaced that City Girls member Yung Miami transported "pink cocaine," a combination of ecstasy and cocaine, to Sean "Diddy" Combs, an X user claimed that JT also abused the substance. The individual shared an old clip of JT and Yung Miami on Instagram Live, where off-camera, JT was heard snorting before pivoting back into the camera frame.

"It's gon' take for a bitch to knock your teeth out one time," Yung Miami said in the 13-second clip.

"Uh-uh, ain't nobody knocking my motherfucking teeth out so don't even say that," JT responded.

Clearly, the cocaine allegation wasn't a joke to the "Sideways" artist, who frustratedly reflected on her time in a halfway house and drug abuse impacting her family.