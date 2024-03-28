JT Shuts Down Troll Insinuating She’s Part of Yung Miami ‘Pink Cocaine’ Accusation: 'Stop Playing With Me!'

JT fired back when a user on X accused her of doing cocaine.
After allegations surfaced that City Girls member Yung Miami transported "pink cocaine," a combination of ecstasy and cocaine, to Sean "Diddy" Combs, an X user claimed that JT also abused the substance. The individual shared an old clip of JT and Yung Miami on Instagram Live, where off-camera, JT was heard snorting before pivoting back into the camera frame.
"It's gon' take for a bitch to knock your teeth out one time," Yung Miami said in the 13-second clip.
"Uh-uh, ain't nobody knocking my motherfucking teeth out so don't even say that," JT responded.
Clearly, the cocaine allegation wasn't a joke to the "Sideways" artist, who frustratedly reflected on her time in a halfway house and drug abuse impacting her family.
"First of all I was in the half way house being drug tested EVERY night I went in!" JT wrote. "I explained this YEARS ago I NEVER did cocaine & never will it actually destroyed my family! Y’all get on her making jokes about shit for shits & giggles & don’t know ppl post trauma! Stop playing with me! PLEASE."
For background, JT briefly lived in a halfway house in 2019 following her one-year prison stint for credit card fraud, per TMZ. In 2021, JT was a guest on Revolt podcast #Respectfully Justin where she revealed that her boyfriend, Lil Uzi Vert, visited her at the halfway house and came bearing gifts.
"When I first met my man, I was still in a halfway house,” JT said on the podcast, per Madame Noire. “So he came to see me. He came to Atlanta. I was still in the halfway house."
While JT is currently on tour, Yung Miami has been named in a recent sexual assault lawsuit from producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, who alleged that Yung Miami was a sex worker for Diddy along with transporting drugs.