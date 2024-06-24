Tyler, the Creator Announces Tenth Edition of Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival

The tenth edition of Tyler, the Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival returns to the home of the Los Angeles Dodgers this fall.
One year after making its post-pandemic return to L.A. last fall, Camp Flog Gnaw will be held from November 16-17 at Dodger Stadium, with advance tickets going on sale online beginning Thursday, June 27th.
The remainder of general passes will be made public the following day. Similar to previous years of CFG, different tiers of passes will be available, consisting of GA passes, VIP and Super VIP, the latter allowing attendees to access the venue through a dedicated entry lane, designated stage viewing areas, air-conditioned restrooms, exclusive food and merchandise, shaded seating areas, and more.
While the lineup will be announced later, but surely well ahead of CFG, the festival will likely draw some big names. Last year, the two-day show's headliners were The Hillbillies (composed of Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem), SZA, and Tyler. Additional performers included Kali Uchis, Ice Spice, Clipse, Teezo Touchdown, Earl Sweatshirt, PinkPantheress, Toro y Moi, to name a few.
The announcement of the annual festival's upcoming dates follows Tyler, the Creator's tweet about canceling his headlining performances this year at Lollapalooza and Outside Lands.
"[I] hate saying this but i have to cancel lollapalooza and outside lands," he wrote. "i made a commitment that i can no longer keep, and that bums me out knowing how excited folks were. that is not sexy at all. please please forgive me or call me names when you see me in person. love."