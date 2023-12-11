Travis Scott vs. John McEnroe Viral 'Rivalry,' Explained

Travis Scott and tennis legend John McEnroe are beefing over sneakers on social media, but how real is the drama?

The public link between the Cactus Jack artist and McEnroe’s Nike Mac Attack predates the shoe’s recent retro return. In March 2021, Travis was seen wearing a vintage pair of the ‘80s tennis shoe. LeBron James also wore a pair in the tunnel that January. This caused speculation that a retro could be in the works and sure enough, the model (rebranded as the Attack) returned this June.