Watch Travis Scott Bring Out Stormi and Playboi Carti During L.A. Tour Stop

Scott also made time to acknowledge that the SoFi concert was his biggest headlining show to date. “I never thought of this dream coming true. … This night has given me beyond chills,” he told the crowd, per Billboard.

Reaching 496,000 equivalent album units in its first week, UTOPIA was the second rap album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 this year behind Lil Uzi Vert's Pink Tape. Also featured on the album are Drake ("MELTDOWN,"), Beyoncé ("DELRESTO (ECHOES)"), Young Thug ("SKITZO"), Westside Gunn ("Lost Forever"), Kid Cudi ("LOOOVE"), and more.

On Friday, Cudi partnered with Scott and Pharrell Williams on their new collaboration "At the Party," slated to appear on Cudi's upcoming album, Insano.