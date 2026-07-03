Diet

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Naturi Naughton Feels Like 'Superwoman' After She Lost 30 lbs. in 9 Months
Pop Culture

Naturi Naughton Says She Feels Like ‘Superwoman’ After Losing 30 Pounds in 9 Months

The 'Power' actress says she lost the weight by 'eating and working out differently.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo242 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 01: Amanda Bynes is seen on August 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Amanda Bynes Says She’s ‘Excited’ About Losing 20 Pounds With the Help of Ozempic

The actress and visual artist wants to drop an additional fifteen pounds.

Jaelani Turner-Williams255 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: Terry Crews seen at Apple Original Films and A24's HIGHEST 2 LOWEST - Los Angeles Special Screening at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Ted Mann Theater on August 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Terry Crews Says He Burned 7,000 Calories After One 'America's Got Talent' Episode

The actor says he exerted tremendous "energy" while hosting the talent competition.

Jaelani Turner-Williams338 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 12: Fat Joe is seen walking in Edgar Berlanga prior to his super middleweight title eliminaro bout with Hamzah Sheera at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on July 12, 2025 in New York City.
Music

Fat Joe Reveals His Diet Soda ‘Problem,’ Admits He Drinks Up to 40 a Day

The rapper says doctors aren't "stopping" him from indulging in the soda.

Jaelani Turner-Williams361 days ago
Tom Cruise promotes the upcoming film "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" at the Paramount Pictures presentation during CinemaCon at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 03, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Pop Culture

Tom Cruise Says He Loads up on 'Massive Breakfast' With 'Almost a Dozen Eggs' to Perform Stunts

The 'Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning' star says the meal helps him brave cold, speedy, and dangerous stunts.

Alex Ocho443 days ago
Advertisement
Lizzo poses in a black dress with a bow detail, smiling with her hand raised, against an orange and white background.
Music

Lizzo Details Lifestyle Changes That Led to Weight Loss: ‘We Rebel Against Counting Calories'

The singer has been on an intentional "weight releasing" journey since 2023.

Alex Ocho451 days ago
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2113 -- Pictured: Comedian Nikki Glaser during an interview on Monday, March 24, 2025.
Pop Culture

Nikki Glaser Slams 'Shame' About Ozempic Use, Has 'No Judgment'

The comedienne has "no judgment" for those who use the medication for weight loss.

Jaelani Turner-Williams479 days ago
Jim Jones wearing sunglasses and a bandana, and Ma$e in a black coat at an event.
Music

Jim Jones Says Mase Needs to Go on a Diet: 'Waist Look Crazy... I’m Body-Shaming'

Last month, Jones criticized Mase for how he treated Cam'ron back in the day.

Mark Elibert500 days ago
Kelis wears a leopard-print jumpsuit and sneakers, with gold necklaces and voluminous curly hair. She stands outdoors and smiles brightly in the close-up shot
Music

Kelis Flaunts Her Figure as She Prepares to Turn 45: "I Feel Good, I Look Good"

The singer-songwriter shared more details on her wellness routine as she prepares to reach a birthday milestone.

Joshua Espinoza715 days ago
Lizzo speaks on stage during an event. She is wearing an outfit with a front lace-up design and silver accessories on both arms
Pop Culture

Lizzo Reacts to ‘South Park’ Calling Her a Weight-Loss Drug That’s Cheaper Than Ozempic

"I really showed the world how to love yourself," the singer said in a post on social media.

Brad Callas783 days ago
Advertisement
Oprah Winfrey posing with hands on hips, wearing a black suit with a purple collar detail, at a media event
Pop Culture

Oprah Winfrey Calls Role She Played in Perpetuation of Diet Culture One of Her 'Major Regrets'

"So many of us have internalized about diet culture and the body standards that have caused us so much shame," Winfrey said.

Jaelani Turner-Williams796 days ago
Music

Taylor Swift's Trainer Says 'Some People Would Probably Throw Up' Following Her Workout Routine

Kirk Myers told 'Vogue' that the musician has adopted a "professional athlete" mindset.

Jaelani Turner-Williams816 days ago
Tracy Morgan in a checkered jacket and pants standing with arms open wide at a Stand Up for Heroes event
Pop Culture

Tracy Morgan Jokes He ‘Out-Ate Ozempic’ After 40-Pound Weight Gain

The comedian was praising the weight loss wonders of the prescription drug just seven months ago.

Jose Martinez850 days ago
Music

Ginuwine Reveals What He’s Doing to Get Back Into Shape at 53: ‘500 Sit Ups 600 Push Ups’

The R&amp;B legend is two weeks into a new workout regimen and diet plan.

Brad Callas960 days ago
Pop Culture

Paul Rudd Details Training for 'Ant-Man,' Says His Diet Was 'Horrible': 'I'm Okay With Having Really Boring Food'

It's not clear what the 54-year-old actor's Thanksgiving meal looked like this year.

Alex Ocho966 days ago
Advertisement
Sports

Al Michaels Once Again Discusses Why He's Never Had a Vegetable: 'Man Does Not Need Vegetables to Survive'

The legendary sports announcer has never shied away from discussing his distaste for greens.

Brad Callas1013 days ago
Sports

DK Metcalf's Daily Diet Consists of One Meal, One Coffee, and Several Bags of Candy

Entering his fifth season in the NFL, the Seattle Seahawks star is already one of the best receivers in the league.

Brad Callas1093 days ago
Young Thug photographed at The Grammys
Music

Young Thug Files for Bond Again, Says He Is Unable to Stay Healthy in Jail as Food Has ‘Zero Health Benefits’

Young Thug's attorney has filed a motion, asking the court to grant the rapper bond, claiming that Thug's physical and mental health are languishing.

taramhdvn1177 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App