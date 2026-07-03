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Naturi Naughton Says She Feels Like ‘Superwoman’ After Losing 30 Pounds in 9 Months
The 'Power' actress says she lost the weight by 'eating and working out differently.'
Amanda Bynes Says She’s ‘Excited’ About Losing 20 Pounds With the Help of Ozempic
The actress and visual artist wants to drop an additional fifteen pounds.
Terry Crews Says He Burned 7,000 Calories After One 'America's Got Talent' Episode
The actor says he exerted tremendous "energy" while hosting the talent competition.
Fat Joe Reveals His Diet Soda ‘Problem,’ Admits He Drinks Up to 40 a Day
The rapper says doctors aren't "stopping" him from indulging in the soda.
Tom Cruise Says He Loads up on 'Massive Breakfast' With 'Almost a Dozen Eggs' to Perform Stunts
The 'Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning' star says the meal helps him brave cold, speedy, and dangerous stunts.
Lizzo Details Lifestyle Changes That Led to Weight Loss: ‘We Rebel Against Counting Calories'
The singer has been on an intentional "weight releasing" journey since 2023.
Nikki Glaser Slams 'Shame' About Ozempic Use, Has 'No Judgment'
The comedienne has "no judgment" for those who use the medication for weight loss.
Jim Jones Says Mase Needs to Go on a Diet: 'Waist Look Crazy... I’m Body-Shaming'
Last month, Jones criticized Mase for how he treated Cam'ron back in the day.
Kelis Flaunts Her Figure as She Prepares to Turn 45: "I Feel Good, I Look Good"
The singer-songwriter shared more details on her wellness routine as she prepares to reach a birthday milestone.
Lizzo Reacts to ‘South Park’ Calling Her a Weight-Loss Drug That’s Cheaper Than Ozempic
"I really showed the world how to love yourself," the singer said in a post on social media.
Oprah Winfrey Calls Role She Played in Perpetuation of Diet Culture One of Her 'Major Regrets'
"So many of us have internalized about diet culture and the body standards that have caused us so much shame," Winfrey said.
Taylor Swift's Trainer Says 'Some People Would Probably Throw Up' Following Her Workout Routine
Kirk Myers told 'Vogue' that the musician has adopted a "professional athlete" mindset.
Tracy Morgan Jokes He ‘Out-Ate Ozempic’ After 40-Pound Weight Gain
The comedian was praising the weight loss wonders of the prescription drug just seven months ago.
Ginuwine Reveals What He’s Doing to Get Back Into Shape at 53: ‘500 Sit Ups 600 Push Ups’
The R&B legend is two weeks into a new workout regimen and diet plan.
Paul Rudd Details Training for 'Ant-Man,' Says His Diet Was 'Horrible': 'I'm Okay With Having Really Boring Food'
It's not clear what the 54-year-old actor's Thanksgiving meal looked like this year.
Al Michaels Once Again Discusses Why He's Never Had a Vegetable: 'Man Does Not Need Vegetables to Survive'
The legendary sports announcer has never shied away from discussing his distaste for greens.
DK Metcalf's Daily Diet Consists of One Meal, One Coffee, and Several Bags of Candy
Entering his fifth season in the NFL, the Seattle Seahawks star is already one of the best receivers in the league.
Young Thug Files for Bond Again, Says He Is Unable to Stay Healthy in Jail as Food Has ‘Zero Health Benefits’
Young Thug's attorney has filed a motion, asking the court to grant the rapper bond, claiming that Thug's physical and mental health are languishing.