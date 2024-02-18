Jason Kelce Reveals Travis Kelce Had to Move Due to Taylor Swift Relationship

Jason Kelce has revealed how much life has changed for him and his family since his younger brother Travis Kelce started dating Taylor Swift.

During an appearance on Shaquille O’Neal’s The Big Podcast With Shaq, the Philadelphia Eagles center reflected on his brothers relationship with the 34-year-old singer. Kelce stated the relationship had opened up various opportunities for his family.

“It’s crazy what it opens up, opportunity-wise,” he said. “It’s crazy to feel how much joy you bring people or how much you affect people’s daily lives.”

However, being with a megastar like Swift comes with “drawbacks,” as the elder Kelce sibling explained. According to him, Travis had unexpected visitors come to his new home upon confirmation that he was dating Swift.

“Travis knows better than I do. He had to completely move out of his house. People were just staying by his house. The first day he moved into the new house… a gated community, someone knocks on a window of the house.”

He added, “We’ve always been big in the football world, Travis especially. The Taylor world and the pop culture world, that’s a whole different level. It’s a new demographic that wasn’t there before.”