Travis Kelce Said He'd Kiss Taylor Swift, Marry Katy Perry in 2016 Interview

Both Kelce and Perry attended Swift's Eras tour in Sydney, Australia, Friday night. Video footage from the event showed Perry singing and dancing to Swift performing "Bad Blood" in Accor Stadium. Kelce, on the other hand, watched the concert from a VIP tent while interacting with fans by exchanging friendship bracelets and more.

He even got a special shout-out from Swift during a rendition of "Karma," where she changed a lyric to mention her boo, saying, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs." She did something similar for him at her show in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

During an appearance on Shaquille O'Neal's The Big Podcast With Shaq, Kelce's older brother Jason reflected on Travis' relationship with Swift. He stated the relationship had opened up various opportunities for his family but forced Travis to find a new home.

"Travis knows better than I do. He had to completely move out of his house," he said. "People were just staying by his house. The first day he moved into the new house… a gated community, someone knocks on a window of the house."

He added, "We've always been big in the football world, Travis especially. The Taylor world and the pop culture world, that's a whole different level. It's a new demographic that wasn't there before."