Tank Calls Infamously Brutal Review of Chris Brown Album a ‘Hit Piece’: ‘I Just Won't Stand For It’

Key Takeaways
- Tank dubbed the ‘Pitchfork’ review of Chris Brown’s latest album, Brown, a “hit piece.”
- The music website rated the album a 1.3 in a review written by Alphonse Pierre.
- Tank previously defended Chris Brown on social media upon the release of Brown in May, claiming that the review was “destructive criticism.”
Tank has returned to defending Chris Brown against his recent album, Brown, being critically panned by Pitchfork.
In May, the singer and R&B Money co-host went off on the music platform for rating the album a 1.3, and in a recent episode of The Breakfast Club, Tank expanded on his disapproval of the review.
“That’s a hit piece,” Tank said around the 56-minute mark of the video below. “And certain things I just can't allow. I just won't stand for it, especially when it comes to him, ‘cause imagine growing up in front of the camera. Imagine it really being The Truman Show.”
Tank added that other artists would be “completely cancelled” if their misdeeds were publicized like Brown’s, before calling the “Leave Me Alone” singer “absolutely chosen” as a star.