Tank Calls Infamously Brutal Review of Chris Brown Album a ‘Hit Piece’: ‘I Just Won't Stand For It’

Tank has returned to defending Chris Brown against his recent album, Brown, being critically panned by Pitchfork.

In May, the singer and R&B Money co-host went off on the music platform for rating the album a 1.3, and in a recent episode of The Breakfast Club, Tank expanded on his disapproval of the review.

“That’s a hit piece,” Tank said around the 56-minute mark of the video below. “And certain things I just can't allow. I just won't stand for it, especially when it comes to him, ‘cause imagine growing up in front of the camera. Imagine it really being The Truman Show.”