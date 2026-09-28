Music

Tank Calls Infamously Brutal Review of Chris Brown Album a ‘Hit Piece’: ‘I Just Won't Stand For It’

The R&B vocalist dismissed Pitchfork for panning Brown's twelfth studio album.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 15: Singer Tank performs during R&B Live Tour at State Farm Arena on February 15, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Louis Vuitton - Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Chris Brown attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2026 in Paris, France.
Prince Williams/WireImage/Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Key Takeaways

  • Tank dubbed the ‘Pitchfork’ review of Chris Brown’s latest album, Brown, a “hit piece.”
  • The music website rated the album a 1.3 in a review written by Alphonse Pierre.
  • Tank previously defended Chris Brown on social media upon the release of Brown in May, claiming that the review was “destructive criticism.”

Tank has returned to defending Chris Brown against his recent album, Brown, being critically panned by Pitchfork.

In May, the singer and R&B Money co-host went off on the music platform for rating the album a 1.3, and in a recent episode of The Breakfast Club, Tank expanded on his disapproval of the review.

“That’s a hit piece,” Tank said around the 56-minute mark of the video below. “And certain things I just can't allow. I just won't stand for it, especially when it comes to him, ‘cause imagine growing up in front of the camera. Imagine it really being The Truman Show.”

Tank added that other artists would be “completely cancelled” if their misdeeds were publicized like Brown’s, before calling the “Leave Me Alone” singer “absolutely chosen” as a star.

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