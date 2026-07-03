Grammy Awards

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Lizzo Says She Didn't Lose Her Virginity Until She Won a Grammy in 2020
Pop Culture

Lizzo Says She Waited Until After Her 2020 Grammy Win to Have Sex

The pop star explains why she lied to friends for years, how a church purity pact shaped her love life, and what changed after her big win in 2020.

Bernadette Giacomazzo107 days ago
A person with red-tipped dreadlocks and sunglasses, wearing a gray suit and cap, holds an award and points while speaking on stage.
Pop Culture

Leon Thomas Sees 1,600% Spotify Spike Following Award Wins

Leon Thomas isn't just a songwriter anymore; he’s the apex predator of modern R&B.

Samantha Giambra-Plaisance111 days ago
Split image. Left: "KPop Demon Hunters" singer-songwriter EJAE with long dark hair in a black outfit. Right: Kendrick Lamar in a tuxedo and glasses smiling.
Music

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Singer EJAE Recalls Kendrick Lamar Telling Her ‘My Kids Love You’

The Grammy-winning singer and songwriter was left stunned after meeting the "GNX" rapper at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

Alex Ocho142 days ago
Kendrick Lamar at the 68th Grammy ceremony
Music

Kendrick Lamar Sports Gauze-Wrapped Hand at Grammys, With Fans Convinced He's Hinting at New Era

A wrapped fist at the 68th Grammy Awards and a wave of cryptic posts from Kendrick’s inner circle have fans wondering whether new music is on the horizon.

Antonio Johri163 days ago
Shaboozey in a tuxedo and cap stands on stage holding a trophy and a paper, speaking into a microphone.
Music

Shaboozey Addresses Backlash Over Saying ‘Immigrants Built This Country’ in Grammys Speech

The singer responds after social media users online said enslaved Black people built the country.

Alex Ocho163 days ago
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LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 1: Kingston Callaway and CeeLo Green at The 68th Annual Grammy Awards, broadcasting live Sunday, February 1, 2026 on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+*.
Music

CeeLo Green and His Son Layke's Crazy Grammys Looks Draw Notice

The father and son caused a stir for their face paint and colored contacts on the red carpet.

Jaelani Turner-Williams163 days ago
Bad Bunny in a black tuxedo with a white shirt and bow tie, wearing a flower on his lapel and a ring on his finger.
Music

No, Bad Bunny Isn’t Engaged Despite Wearing a Ring at the 2026 Grammys

The ring spotted on the Puerto Rican star's hand had fans wondering if he was engaged.

Alex Ocho164 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 29: Lil Wayne performs onstage during Tha Carter VI Tour at State Farm Arena on September 29, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Lil Wayne on Not Being Included in This Year’s Grammys: ‘I Gotta Work Harder. As Usual'

Lil Wayne did not receive any nominations at the year's Grammys.

Jaelani Turner-Williams165 days ago
Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Cher
Music

SZA on Cher Incorrectly Announcing Luther Vandross as Winner at Grammys: ‘She’s Not Wrong’

Kendrick Lamar and SZA's song "Luther" took home record of the year on Sunday night.

tara mahadevan165 days ago
Donald Trump and Trevor Noah
Pop Culture

Donald Trump Threatens to Sue 'Pathetic' Trevor Noah Over Grammys Jeffrey Epstein Joke

Noah quipped that Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous island.

tara mahadevan165 days ago
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LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 1: Billie Eilish at The 68th Annual Grammy Awards, broadcasting live Sunday, February 1, 2026 on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.
Music

Billie Eilish Says 'No One Is Illegal on Stolen Land' While Accepting Grammy

She wore an "ICE out" pin on the red carpet.

Kris Seavers165 days ago
Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny accepts the award for Best Musica Urbana Album on stage during the 68th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 1, 2026.
Music

Bad Bunny Calls for 'ICE Out' While Accepting Grammy Award: ‘We’re Not Aliens. We Are Humans’

Bad Bunny now has four Grammys and 17 Latin Grammy Awards.

Kris Seavers165 days ago
Chappell Roan wears a custom deep red garnet draped piercing georgette negligee dress and cape to attend the 68th Annual Grammy Awards.
Music

Chappell Roan Goes Topless in Custom Mugler on Grammys Red Carpet

The 27-year-old is nominated for two Grammys.

Kris Seavers165 days ago
Trevor Noah and Kendrick Lamar
Music

Trevor Noah Jokes to Kendrick Lamar About What He Does to 'Light-Skin Dudes From Other Countries'

"And that is all I'm going to say—congratulations," Noah told Lamar regarding his nine Grammy nominations.

tara mahadevan165 days ago

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